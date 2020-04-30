3D Printing Creation Software Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

3D printing i.e. Additive Manufacturing seems like it is a 21st-century concept, but it actually began three decades ago. It is a group of processes used to create a three-dimensional object where multiple layers of material are placed one on top of the other to create a physical object. It uses computer-aided design (CAD) to create almost any shape or geometry with digital data from 3D models or other electronic data sources like an Additive Manufacturing File (AMF). President Obama himself acknowledged its revolutionary potential in his 2013 State of the Union Address.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2455959

Rising use of 3D models and the ability to create customised products anywhere and anytime are expected to be the biggest driver of the 3D printing and thereby 3D Printing Creation Software Market. In the short term, its biggest use is rapid prototyping of complex and customised low-volume goods. With the increase in printing speed, eliminations of object size restrictions, and favourable manufacturing economics, 3D printing will become increasingly important to average consumers in the days to come. The healthcare industry, in particular, is a focus area for it. The 3D Printing Creation Software Market can help patients print custom-fit hearing aids, orthopaedic implants like crowns, bridges and caps, make prosthetic limbs or personal hip/ knee replacements as per an individual’s specific needs. The 3D Printing Creation Software Market can also be utilised by schools and colleges to create 3D models of geographic regions, terrains, sculptures, or historical artefacts. This will improve the learning environment by spiking the student’s curiosity and also enable them to touch, feel and see a close replica of the actual object without harming the latter.

The three main challenges for the 3D Printing Creation Software Market are those faced by 3D printers themselves – cost, speed and limited materials. While the prices of 3D printers have surely come down since their invention thirty years ago, they still cost more than $1500 on average. This makes it a difficult investment for people in developing countries with a limited disposable income. 3D printing is a very slow process which takes several hours if not days to print. This makes it unsuitable for any industry like fashion where fast-following or quick fads are the norm. It is also only feasible on thermoplastics, metals, alloys and ceramics at present, limiting its potential greatly.

In 2018, the global 3D Printing Creation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing Creation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Creation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cura

CraftWare

TinkerCAD

3DSlash

ViewSTL

Repetier

FreeCAD

SketchUP

Simplify3D

Blender

Slic3r

MeshLab

OctoPrint

Meshmixer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Retail

Medical Devices

Art

Architecture

Engineering

Jewellery

Product Design

Research

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing Creation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing Creation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Creation Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-3d-printing-creation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Plastics Material

1.4.3 Ceramics Material

1.4.4 Metals Material

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Creation Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Medical Devices

1.5.5 Art

1.5.6 Architecture

1.5.7 Engineering

1.5.8 Jewellery

1.5.9 Product Design

1.5.10 Research

1.5.11 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size

2.2 3D Printing Creation Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing Creation Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Printing Creation Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printing Creation Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D Printing Creation Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printing Creation Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing Creation Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players in China

7.3 China 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players in India

10.3 India 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 3D Printing Creation Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 3D Printing Creation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cura

12.1.1 Cura Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.1.4 Cura Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cura Recent Development

12.2 CraftWare

12.2.1 CraftWare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.2.4 CraftWare Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CraftWare Recent Development

12.3 TinkerCAD

12.3.1 TinkerCAD Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.3.4 TinkerCAD Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 TinkerCAD Recent Development

12.4 3DSlash

12.4.1 3DSlash Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.4.4 3DSlash Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 3DSlash Recent Development

12.5 ViewSTL

12.5.1 ViewSTL Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.5.4 ViewSTL Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ViewSTL Recent Development

12.6 Repetier

12.6.1 Repetier Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.6.4 Repetier Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Repetier Recent Development

12.7 FreeCAD

12.7.1 FreeCAD Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.7.4 FreeCAD Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 FreeCAD Recent Development

12.8 SketchUP

12.8.1 SketchUP Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.8.4 SketchUP Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SketchUP Recent Development

12.9 Simplify3D

12.9.1 Simplify3D Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.9.4 Simplify3D Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Simplify3D Recent Development

12.10 Blender

12.10.1 Blender Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 3D Printing Creation Software Introduction

12.10.4 Blender Revenue in 3D Printing Creation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Blender Recent Development

12.11 Slic3r

12.12 MeshLab

12.13 OctoPrint

12.14 Meshmixer

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2455959

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155