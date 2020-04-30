Global US Federal Cyber Security Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Cyber security comprises technologies, processes and controls that are designed to protect systems, networks and data from cyber attacks. Effective cyber security reduces the risk of cyber attacks, and protects organisations and individuals from the unauthorised exploitation of systems, networks and technologies.
The US federal government is increasingly adopting cloud-based services for authentication processes, video management systems, and storing biometrics information. Since most organizations store their confidential data on the cloud, it is imperative to secure data from unauthorized access. Moreover, due to the flexibility and scalability of cloud-based security solutions, the US government is using the cloud for document management, collaborative services, geospatial services, security testing, and server optimization. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, the market for federal cyber security has a positive outlook over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global US Federal Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
National Security Systems
Mission Area Support
Infrastructure/Office Automation/Telecommunications
Enterprise Architecture and Planning
Grants to State and Local IT Investments
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency-By-Agency
Defense
Civilian
Intelligence
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global US Federal Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the US Federal Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of US Federal Cyber Security are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
