Cellular IoT Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 |Qualcomm, Gemalto, Sierra Wireless

Los Angeles, United State,- The global Cellular IoT market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Cellular IoT market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Cellular IoT Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Cellular IoT market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Cellular IoT market.

Leading players of the global Cellular IoT market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Cellular IoT market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Cellular IoT market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cellular IoT market.

Cellular IoT Market Leading Players

Qualcomm

Gemalto

Sierra Wireless

U-Blox Holding

MediaTek

Telit Communications

Mistbase

Sequans

CommSolid

Cellular IoT Segmentation by Product

2G

3G

4G

LTE

NB–IoT

5G

Other

Cellular IoT Segmentation by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Manufacturing

Building Automation and Smart City

Other

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Cellular IoT market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Cellular IoT market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Cellular IoT market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Cellular IoT market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Cellular IoT market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cellular IoT market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary1 Cellular IoT Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cellular IoT

1.2 Cellular IoT Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cellular IoT Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2G

1.2.3 3G

1.2.4 4G

1.2.5 LTE

1.2.6 NB–IoT

1.2.7 5G

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Cellular IoT Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cellular IoT Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Building Automation and Smart City

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Cellular IoT Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Cellular IoT Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Cellular IoT Market Size

1.5.1 Global Cellular IoT Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Cellular IoT Production (2014-2025)2 Global Cellular IoT Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cellular IoT Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Cellular IoT Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Cellular IoT Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Cellular IoT Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Cellular IoT Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cellular IoT Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Cellular IoT Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Global Cellular IoT Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Cellular IoT Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Cellular IoT Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Cellular IoT Production

3.4.1 North America Cellular IoT Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Cellular IoT Production

3.5.1 Europe Cellular IoT Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Cellular IoT Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Cellular IoT Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Cellular IoT Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Cellular IoT Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)4 Global Cellular IoT Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Cellular IoT Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Cellular IoT Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cellular IoT Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Cellular IoT Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Cellular IoT Consumption (2014-2019)5 Global Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cellular IoT Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Cellular IoT Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Cellular IoT Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Cellular IoT Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)6 Global Cellular IoT Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Cellular IoT Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Cellular IoT Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cellular IoT Business

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Qualcomm Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Gemalto

7.2.1 Gemalto Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Gemalto Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sierra Wireless

7.3.1 Sierra Wireless Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sierra Wireless Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 U-Blox Holding

7.4.1 U-Blox Holding Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 U-Blox Holding Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MediaTek

7.5.1 MediaTek Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MediaTek Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Telit Communications

7.6.1 Telit Communications Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Telit Communications Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mistbase

7.7.1 Mistbase Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mistbase Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sequans

7.8.1 Sequans Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sequans Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 CommSolid

7.9.1 CommSolid Cellular IoT Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Cellular IoT Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 CommSolid Cellular IoT Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served8 Cellular IoT Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cellular IoT Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cellular IoT

8.4 Cellular IoT Industrial Chain Analysis9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Cellular IoT Distributors List

9.3 Cellular IoT Customers10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors11 Global Cellular IoT Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cellular IoT Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Cellular IoT Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Cellular IoT Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Cellular IoT Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Cellular IoT Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Cellular IoT Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Cellular IoT Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Cellular IoT Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Cellular IoT Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Cellular IoT Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Cellular IoT Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Cellular IoT Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Cellular IoT Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Cellular IoT Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Cellular IoT Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Cellular IoT Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)12 Research Findings and Conclusion13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

