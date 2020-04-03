Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Market Forecast Report by Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application Report 2019-2026

The latest Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Market report provides readers with a deeper understanding of potential target consumers to create a lucrative marketing strategy for the 2019-2027 forecast period. For entrepreneurs seeking information about potential customers, it will be particularly helpful. Selective statements provided by leading vendors would allow entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the local market and prospective customers.

The global Exosome Diagnostic And Therapeutic Market is comprehensively profiled in the report, including a detailed study of the market’s key drivers and restraints, major market players, and leading segments.

Key Findings

The cell derived vesicles called Exosomes are known to be secreted from specific cells upon the fusion of multi-vesicular bodies with the plasma membrane. In some case, they are directly released from the plasma membrane. They are mostly originate from the dendritic cells and mesenchymal stem cells, The global market for exosome diagnostic and therapeutic is expected to reap the revenue of $582.45 million by 2027 and is expected to escalate at an estimated growth rate of 27.72% CAGR through 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The increase in the pervasiveness of cancer, rising government and non-government initiatives and the advancement in technology are the influencing factors that are helping the global market to capture essential revenue required for the market expansion. Exosomes being nano-sized contain the proteins and the basic nucleic acids in the form of DNAs and RNAs that makes them very effective in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Introduction of innovative and technologically advanced exosome isolation procedures and isolation kits attract healthcare professionals and scientists to use exosome-based diagnostic and therapeutic products for their medical practices.

Challenges faced in the usage of exosome and stringent regulation is the major factors hindering the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market is geographically segmented into several regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the remaining countries banding together to form the Rest of World regional segment.

The Asia-Pacific regional market covers the economies of Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and other countries. Scenarios such as the upsurging demand for advanced healthcare services especially in the emerging economies of APAC, is one of the crucial influencing circumstance that is enhancing the growth of the Asia-Pacific regional market.

Competitive Insights

EVOX Therapeutics Ltd., System Biosciences (SBI), Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Nanosomix Inc., Codiak BioSciences, Malvern Instruments Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioCat GmbH, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., Aethlon Medical, Inc., MBL International Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Sistemic Ltd., and HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd. (acquired by Lonza) are the major companies operating in the global market.

For instance, one of the functioning company, Aethlon Medical, Inc. is highly focused on the discovery of biomarkers based on exosomes to diagnose and monitor neurological diseases and cancer.

