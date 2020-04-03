Dental Consumables Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2026

The latest Dental Consumables Market report provides readers with a deeper understanding of potential target consumers to create a lucrative marketing strategy for the 2019-2027 forecast period. For entrepreneurs seeking information about potential customers, it will be particularly helpful. Selective statements provided by leading vendors would allow entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the local market and prospective customers.

The global Dental Consumables Market is comprehensively profiled in the report, including a detailed study of the market’s key drivers and restraints, major market players, and leading segments.

Key Findings

The global dental consumables market is anticipated to generate revenue of $68,367 million by 2027 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% between 2019 and 2027. The market growth is mainly driven by the demand from the increasing aging population across the globe, as well as from the younger generation focusing on dental aesthetics. Some of the other key factors that can be credited for the market growth include the growing concerns about dental care, continuous product innovations, and others.

Market Insights

The products of the dental consumables market are used extensively for various purposes. The dental consumables products comprise of dental prosthetics, dental implants, orthodontics, endodontics, retail dental care essentials, periodontics, and other dental consumables. As dental problems increase with age, the elderly happen to form one of the most important end-users of dental consumables, and an increase in this population segment is thus expected to drive the market growth concurrently. Research has shown that oral diseases can further cause respiratory diseases, diabetes, pancreatic cancer, and arthritis. This has increased concerns about oral care; and is boosting the demand for dental treatments and products.

Lack of reimbursement policies and apathy towards dental care are the major factors hindering the electroactive polymer market. Many nations still lack a proper public reimbursement policy for dental treatments.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dental consumables market is geographically segmented into four major regions, which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World. At present, Europe is the market leader in the global dental consumables market, with Germany being its major benefactor. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is also fast growing owing to the changing lifestyles and the growing disposable income within the populace in this region. The major growth drivers in such countries are changing lifestyles as well as an increase in the disposable income of consumers in the APAC region; it is becoming highly competitive in adopting new technological trends. The growing number of oral diseases is also injecting huge opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Insights

The noted global market players include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., UltraDent Products Inc., Nakanishi International (NSK), Henry Schein, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Straumann AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, Danaher Corporation, Young Innovations, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Patterson Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Ivoclar Vivadent, 3M Company, and Dentsply International.

