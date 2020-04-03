Breast Imaging Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2026

The latest Breast Imaging Market report provides readers with a deeper understanding of potential target consumers to create a lucrative marketing strategy for the 2019-2027 forecast period. For entrepreneurs seeking information about potential customers, it will be particularly helpful. Selective statements provided by leading vendors would allow entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the local market and prospective customers.

The global Breast Imaging Market is comprehensively profiled in the report, including a detailed study of the market’s key drivers and restraints, major market players, and leading segments.

Key Findings

Breast imaging belongs to the sub-specialty radiological technique that is most commonly implemented in the diagnosis of breast cancer. It encompasses a variety of procedures and other breast-related ailments like infections, lesions, fibrocystic, etc. are also expected to contribute towards the uptake of the breast imaging facilities. Therefore, the increasing incidences of breast cancer will primarily drive the market expansion.

The global market for breast imaging facilities is projected to escalate at a CAGR of 7.81% between 2019 and 2027 to generate revenue of $6,258.8 million by 2027. The forecasting years begins from 2019 and finishes up by 2027.

Market Insights

The outpouring prevalence of breast cancer, increasing awareness regarding cancer screening programs, and the progressive advancements in technology are primarily driving the breast imaging market.

The high cost of breast imaging technologies and stringent regulatory framework are the major factors hindering the breast imaging market. The high cost of imaging systems is a preliminary restraint for the growth of the breast imaging market. The time to receive regulatory approval for medical devices in the U.S. and Europe usually takes a few years and requires a lot of supportive data. Breast imaging technologies are bifurcated into ionizing technology and non-ionizing technology.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global breast imaging market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the remaining countries banding together to form the Rest of World regional segment which are considered for market analysis.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with government initiatives and rising awareness.

Competitive Insights

Dilon Technologies, Siemens AG, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., General Electric Company, BMI Biomedical International S.R.L., Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Acquired By Canon Inc.), Villa Sistemi Medicali S.P.A., Planmed OY, Hologic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Metaltronica SPA, and Sonocine are the major companies headlining the global breast imaging market.

