Nail Polish Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2026

Global Nail Polish Market was valued US$7.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$17.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% during a forecast period

The report is segmented into Product and region. Nail Polish Market based on Product includes Liquid, Gel.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The global nail polish market size is estimated at high CAGR and the demand is estimated to grow rapidly due to increased purchases by the teenage population who prefer designer nails. Due to a rise in the number of people visiting salons and nail art studios is expected to high demand.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11065

The development of innovative textures and effects of nail products including enamel, varnish, and lacquer is expected to be the fastest increasing color cosmetics segment. Nail care services are increasing rapidly due to the well services provide by professional salons.

The demand for liquid enamel is expected to grow at a stable step due to behavioral attributes such as changing designs frequently and rising beauty awareness.

The major driving factor of nail polish market is raising awareness about grooming among women, acceptance of nail care fashion trends, endorsement for nail polish by celebrities, growth in the female population and rise in nail care fashion trends have fueled the demand for nail polish. However, a major restraint of the global nail polish market is health concerns about the harmful chemicals used for manufacturing nail polish that may lead to digestive problems. Nevertheless, some significant opportunities for the nail polish market are the rise in demand for organic and natural nail polish and penetration of e-commerce businesses for new product development.

Major players operating in the global sport nail market include Revlon, Inc., Essie Cosmetics, Ltd., Lâ€™Oreal Paris, Odontorium Product Inc., Creative Nail Design, Inc., Fiabila Cosmetics Co., Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., NARS Cosmetics, China Glaze, Cosmetic Industries, Inc., Sally Hansen, Inc., RGB Cosmetics, Vogue Cosmetics, Procter & Gamble Co., and Coty, Inc.

Exclusive Discount Offer on Quick Purchase @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11065

The scope of Report for Global Nail Polish Market:

Global Nail Polish Market, by Product:

Liquid

Gel

Global Nail Polish Market by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarket

Convenient Stores

Specialty Stores

Online or E-Commerce

Global Nail Polish Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Key players operated in Global Nail Polish Market:

Revlon, Inc.

Essie Cosmetics, Ltd.

Lâ€™Oreal Paris

Odontorium Product Inc.

Creative Nail Design, Inc.

Fiabila Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

NARS Cosmetics

China Glaze

Cosmetic Industries, Inc.

Sally Hansen, Inc.

RGB Cosmetics

Vogue Cosmetics

Procter & Gamble Co.

Coty, Inc.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11065/Single