Egg Protein Market to Witness Soaring Growth During 2026
Global Egg Protein Market was valued US$ 1.056 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.295 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.58% during a forecast period.
The report is majorly segmented into Flavor, End-User, Function, and region.
Egg protein market based on Flavor includes regular egg protein, flavored egg protein. Further, End-User includes Bakery & Confectionery, Protein & Nutritional Bars, Breakfast Cereals, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Prepared Foods, Meat Analogs, Dressing, Sauces & Spreads, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products, and Dairy & Desserts Other. In terms of Function, Thickening, Leavening, Binding, Preservatives, Emulsifying, Crystallization, and Other.
The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.
Egg protein is increasingly being strong into food & beverage products such as ice creams, bakery, meats and sports foods. Due to growing consumer focus on fitness is also estimated to increase market growth over the forecast period. Being an essential nutrition increasing protein consumption is expected to play a major role in driving egg protein market growth. Egg Protein Market based on flavor, the flavors egg protein segment is expected to grow high CAGR as compare to regular egg protein during the forecast period.
The European region is expected to remain leading in the global egg protein market throughout the forecast period. The North American region dominated the global egg protein market. Growing consumer focus on leading healthy & active lifestyles, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise is expected to fuel growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. India is the fastest growing egg producer in the world, which would further fuel the market growth, as per the data released by the International Egg Committee and World Egg Organization.
One of the key driving factors for the egg protein market is its functioning as a thickening, emulsifying, binding, preservative, leavening, and crystallizing agent, attributing to the wide-ranging applications of egg protein in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, sports nutrition, desserts and sauces, nutritional bars, pharmaceuticals, and others. Further egg protein and its products are available in a variety of popular and liked flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, orange, and several others.
Some of the key players in egg protein market are Hard Eight Nutrition LLC, Optimum Nutrition Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., Naked Nutrition, Ultimate Paleo Protein, and MRM Nutrition among others.
Scope of Global Egg Protein Market:
Global Egg Protein Market, by Flavor:
Regular Egg Protein
Flavored Egg Protein
Global Egg Protein Market, by End-User:
Bakery & Confectionery
Protein & Nutritional Bars
Breakfast Cereals
Functional Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Sports Nutrition
Infant Nutrition
Prepared Foods
Meat Analogs
Dressing, Sauces & Spreads
Pharmaceutical Products
Personal Care Products
Dairy & Desserts
Other
Global Egg Protein Market, by Function:
Thickening
Leavening
Binding
Preservatives
Emulsifying
Crystallization
Other
Global Egg Protein Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Key players operated in Global Egg Protein Market:
Hard Eight Nutrition LLC
Optimum Nutrition Inc.
NOW Health Group Inc.
Naked Nutrition
Ultimate Paleo Protein
MRM Nutrition
SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP
IGRECA
Bouwhuis Enthoven
Eurovo Group
Rose Acre Farms
Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)
VH Group
Dalian Hanovo Foods
Etam Biological Polytron Technologies
GF Ovodry
Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.
Daiichi-Kasei
Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.
