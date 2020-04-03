Biodiesel Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities
Biodiesel Market Report by Type (B100, B20, B10, B5), Application (Fuel, Power Generation, Others), Feedstock (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, Others), Production Technology (Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification, Pyrolysis, Hydro Heating) Key Players and Region – Global Industry Outlook to 2024.
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global biodiesel market size reached US$ 32.4 Billion in 2018. Biodiesel is a renewable energy source that is a viable substitute for petroleum diesel fuel. It is obtained from vegetable oil, methanol as well as animal and recycled cooking fats. These raw materials are converted into a mixture of the fatty acids that makes the oil through a transesterification reaction. Biodiesel allows farmers to grow the fuel they need for farm machinery as it reduces the carbon footprint of agriculture. In recent years, the leading biofuel manufacturers are introducing advanced technologies that are used for the production of biofuels through biogas, pyrolysis and gasification.
Global Biodiesel Market Trends:
Biodiesel is regarded as a safe, non-toxic, biodegradable and energy efficient material. This helps in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, and hence is being increasingly utilized nowadays across industries. For instance, biodiesel is extensively used in the automotive industry as it is an excellent lubricator which helps diesel engines to last longer. Besides this, governments of various countries are undertaking research and development (R&D) activities to commercially develop second-generation biofuels to provide energy security and meet the increasing energy needs across the globe.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biodiesel Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Feedstock
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Production Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Feedstock
6.1 Vegetable Oils
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Animal Fats
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Fuel
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Power Generation
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Type
8.1 B100
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 B20
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 B10
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 B5
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Production Technology
9.1 Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Pyrolysis
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Hydro Heating
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia-Pacific
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
15.3.2 Wilmar International Limited
15.3.3 Renewable Energy Group Inc
15.3.4 Bunge Limited
15.3.5 Cargill Inc.
15.3.6 Neste Corporation
15.3.7 Louis Dreyfus Company
15.3.8 BIOX Corporation
15.3.9 Diester Industrie
15.3.10 BTG International Ltd
15.3.11 DuPont
15.3.12 POET
15.3.13 Verbio
15.3.14 China Clean Energy Inc.
15.3.15 CropEnergies AG
15.3.16 INEOS
