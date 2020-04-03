Wearable Injectors Market size Garner Brimming Revenues by 2026

Global Wearable Injectors Market was valued US$ 860 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1842 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.99% during a forecast period.

The wearable injectors market is majorly segmented into type, technology, application, end user, usage, and region.

Further, wearable injectors market based on type includes body-worn patch injector, off-body worn belt injector, and others. Wearable injectors market in terms of technology is classified into the spring-based, motor-driven, rotary pump, expanding battery, and other. Based on the wearable injectors market, application segment is divided into oncology, infectious disease, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, and other. In terms of end-user segment wearable injectors market is categorized into hospital, clinic, home care, and other. Further, wearable injectors market based on usage includes disposable and semi-reusable.

Based on regions, the global wearable injectors market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Wearable Injectors Market

Based on the type, the body-worn patch injector segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increased demand, as these patches are comfortable to wear on the skin as well as they are also water resistant and convenient to use at home. The off body-worn injectors are applied to the body with the help of belts while the body worn patch injectors come with a glue which sticks to the body.

In terms of technology, the motor-driven segment is expected to register comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing customer demand for these devices as they are more convenient for use, as compared to others.

The growing popularity of targeted therapies, favorable reimbursement, and technological advancements in wearable injectors are expected to drive the growth of the wearable injectors market. Additionally, an increase in the incidence of cancer and diabetes, and the adoption of advanced technological products are boosting the growth of the global wearable injectors market. Moreover, the increase in a number of needlestick injuries and technological advancements are expected to propel the growth of the global wearable injectors market.

The preference for alternative routes of drug delivery such as pens & auto-injectors is expected to restrain the growth of wearable injectors market. Additionally, increased healthcare cost and lack of awareness about advanced medical facilities limit the growth of the wearable injectors market.

Among the regions, The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region as compared to other region owing to the rising geriatric population coupled with incidences of chronic diseases and increasing awareness about the medical device such as wearable injector. The countries such as China and India are boosting the wearable injectors market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

The key player operating in global wearable injectors market are Amgen, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Enable Injections, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Sensile Medical, Steadymed Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, Valeritas, Inc., and Ypsomed.

