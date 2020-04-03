Painting Robots Market size Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2026

Global Painting Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2026 from US$ 1.97 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 11.15%.

Global Painting Robots Market

Painting robots market is segmented by type, end user, application, and region.

On the basis of type, painting robots market is classified by floor mounted painting robots, rail mounted painting robots, wall mounted painting robots, and others. Floor mounted painting robots segment is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period.

Based on application, painting robots market is divided by exterior painting and interior painting. Interior painting is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to increased demand for interior painting in automation, metal, aerospace, construction, and machinery industries.

In terms of end user, painting robots market is segmented by automotive, aerospace & defence, electronics, healthcare, construction, oil & gas and others. Automotive is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rise in use of automation in industries and increased automation trend.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11366

Major driving factors of painting robots market are rising trend of automation, increased demand and use for automation in different industries, rise demand for consistent and efficient painting, increasing demand of painting robots for coating and painting, rising safety concerns, increased demand for speed up task, accuracy in work, reduce material wastage and need of high skilled painters, and rise demand for avoid paint drips and at same time cost of product and installation cost will hamper the market.

In terms of region, painting robots market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rising presence of key manufacturing players in automotive sector in this region. North America and Europe regions are expected to hold moderate level share of market during forecast period.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in painting robots market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Krautzberger GmbH, Yaskawa Electric (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Fanuc America Corporation, Epistolio robot, ABB, Durr AG, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, CMA Robotics S.p.A Italy, FANUC Corporation, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Nachi Robotics Systems, Inc., DENSO Corporation, Universal Robots, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Staubli International AG.

The Scope of the Report Global Painting Robots Market are

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11366/Single

Global Painting Robots Market, by Type

• Floor Mounted Painting Robots

• Rail Mounted Painting Robots

• Wall Mounted Painting Robots

• Others

Global Painting Robots Market, by End User

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defence

• Electronics

• Healthcare

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Painting Robots Market, by Application

• Exterior Painting

• Interior Painting

Global Painting Robots Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Painting Robots Market are

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Krautzberger GmbH

• Yaskawa Electric (Singapore) Pte Ltd

• Fanuc America Corporation

• Epistolio robot

• ABB

• Durr AG

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• CMA Robotics S.p.A Italy

• FANUC Corporation

• Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

• Nachi Robotics Systems, Inc.

• DENSO Corporation

• Universal Robots

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Staubli International AG

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11366