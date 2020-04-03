Construction Equipment Rental Market Projected size Gain Significant Value by size- 2026

Global Contrast Injector Market was valued US$ 447.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 812.6 by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.75% during a forecast period.

The contrast injector market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region.

In terms of product, global contrast injector market is classified into injector systems, consumables, and accessories. Based on application, global contrast injector market is divided into interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, and radiology. Further end user, global contrast injector market is split diagnostics centers, clinics, hospitals, and others.

Based on regions, the global contrast injector market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Contrast Injector Market

On the basis of product, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the contrast injector market owing to the recurring use of consumables in diagnostic procedures to maintain hygienic conditions. The consumables segment is further divided into injector heads, syringes, tubing, and other consumables. The injector systems segment is further divided into CT injector systems, MRI injector systems, and angiography injector systems. CT injector systems segment is expected to command the largest share of the market. The MRI injector systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the application segment, interventional cardiology is projected grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, increasing use of contrast agents in various diagnostic procedures & centers, and peripheral vascular disease

High prevalence of cardiovascular & neurological disorders, a large number of approvals for contrast agents in different geographies, and growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are propelling the global contrast injector market growth.

The high cost of contrast media injectors, the side effects and allergic reactions associated with contrast agents are limiting the global contrast injector market growth.

The key opportunity of the contrast injector market is ongoing advancement in contrast media injectors.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in the installation of medical imaging equipment and procedures. The growth of the contrast injector market in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to economic growth, which is led to increased disposable income and consequently, increased the affordability of sophisticated imaging technology, increasing population of old people. Moreover, a large population base and growing geriatric population, which is more prone to cardiovascular and certain neurological disorders, would lead to a large potential patient base.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global contrast injector market such as Bracco S.p.A, Bayer AG, Guerbet Group, Medtron AG, Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd, Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd., Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd., and Vivid Imaging.

Scope of Global Contrast Injector Market:

Global Contrast Injector Market, by Product:

• Injector Systems

• Consumables

• Accessories

Global Contrast Injector Market, by Application:

• Interventional Radiology

• Interventional Cardiology

• Radiology

Global Contrast Injector Market, by End User:

• Diagnostics Centers

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Others

Global Contrast Injector Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Contrast Injector Market:

• Bracco S.p.A

• Bayer AG

• Guerbet Group

• Medtron AG

• Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

• GE Healthcare

• Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd

• Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

• Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

• Vivid Imaging.

