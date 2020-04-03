ROTARY BLASTHOLE DRILLING RIG MARKET – Functional Survey 2026

Market Scenario

Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market is expected to reach US$ 3.97 Billion by 2026 from US$ 2.67 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 4.51%.

Global Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market

Rotary blasthole drilling rig market is segmented by type, application, and region.

Based on type, rotary blasthole drilling rig market is divided by mid-range drilling rig, large-range drilling rig, and others. Large-range drilling rig is expected to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rising manufacturing and construction of roads, railways and tunnels, increasing development of rotary blasthole drilling rig at small quarries.

On the basis application, rotary blasthole drilling rig market is classified by quarries, open pit mining, and others. Open pit mining is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to rising expansion of existing mines across globe.

Major driving factors of the rotary blasthole drilling rig market are rising construction & developments of road, railway, and tunnels, increasing technological advancements, government focusing on development of infrastructure as roadways and railroads, and increasing demand for the metal and minerals.

In terms of region, rotary blasthole drilling rig market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to largest number of expansion of existing mines.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Rotary Blasthole Drilling Rig Market are BAUER, Caterpiller-CAT, FURUKAWA, Epicor, Nanchang Kama Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Schramm, Sandvik, Sinosteel HYMC, Atlas Copco, Joy, and Sunward.

