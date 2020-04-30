Global Building Energy Software Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are deployed in buildings for efficient energy performance. These systems control and manage building facilities such as lighting, electricity, fire precautions, safety, security, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning. They are installed in buildings such as commercial buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing plants, retail outlets, and residential buildings for effective facility management.

The prospect Building Energy Software can offer for energy savings is mostly unexploited today as several building owners and operators are unaware of how the data driven optimizations can diminish energy consumption. The most energy consuming areas in the building are HVAC systems, office equipment, catering, fan, pumps and controls. The energy consumption in building facilities, which encompasses mainly the use of fossil fuels, adds to air pollution with adverse impacts on public health and also damages the environment. Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels cause global warming and eventually climate change. Other damaging emissions include oxides of sulphur and nitrogen which cause acid rain. The main benefits that are incurred by BEMS are cost saving, reduction in fossil fuel consumption, balanced environment and exemption from stringent regulation and tax benefits.

In 2018, the global Building Energy Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Building Energy Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson Controls

Lucid Design Group

DGLogik

Schneider Electric

Crestron

EnerNOC

C3 Energy

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electricity Management

Water Management

Renewable Energy Management

Air System Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Buildings

Manufacturing

Retail

Hospitals

Hotels

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Building Energy Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Building Energy Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

