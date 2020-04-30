Global Building Energy Software Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are deployed in buildings for efficient energy performance. These systems control and manage building facilities such as lighting, electricity, fire precautions, safety, security, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning. They are installed in buildings such as commercial buildings, IT parks, hotels, restaurants, manufacturing plants, retail outlets, and residential buildings for effective facility management.
The prospect Building Energy Software can offer for energy savings is mostly unexploited today as several building owners and operators are unaware of how the data driven optimizations can diminish energy consumption. The most energy consuming areas in the building are HVAC systems, office equipment, catering, fan, pumps and controls. The energy consumption in building facilities, which encompasses mainly the use of fossil fuels, adds to air pollution with adverse impacts on public health and also damages the environment. Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels cause global warming and eventually climate change. Other damaging emissions include oxides of sulphur and nitrogen which cause acid rain. The main benefits that are incurred by BEMS are cost saving, reduction in fossil fuel consumption, balanced environment and exemption from stringent regulation and tax benefits.
In 2018, the global Building Energy Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Building Energy Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Energy Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Johnson Controls
Lucid Design Group
DGLogik
Schneider Electric
Crestron
EnerNOC
C3 Energy
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electricity Management
Water Management
Renewable Energy Management
Air System Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Buildings
Manufacturing
Retail
Hospitals
Hotels
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Energy Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Energy Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Energy Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Electricity Management
1.4.3 Water Management
1.4.4 Renewable Energy Management
1.4.5 Air System Management
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Energy Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Building Energy Control System
1.5.3 Building Energy Control Supervisory Software
1.5.4 Enterprise Building Energy Management Software
1.5.5 Lighting Controls Software
1.5.6 Smart Building to Smart Grid Interface Software
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Energy Software Market Size
2.2 Building Energy Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Energy Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Building Energy Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Building Energy Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Energy Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Building Energy Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Building Energy Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Building Energy Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Building Energy Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Building Energy Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Building Energy Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Building Energy Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Building Energy Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Building Energy Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Building Energy Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Building Energy Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Building Energy Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Building Energy Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Building Energy Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Building Energy Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Building Energy Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Building Energy Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Building Energy Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Building Energy Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Building Energy Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Building Energy Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Building Energy Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Building Energy Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Building Energy Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Building Energy Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Building Energy Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Building Energy Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Building Energy Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Building Energy Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Building Energy Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Building Energy Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Building Energy Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Building Energy Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Johnson Controls
12.1.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.1.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.2 BuildingIQ
12.2.1 BuildingIQ Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.2.4 BuildingIQ Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BuildingIQ Recent Development
12.3 Lucid Design Group
12.3.1 Lucid Design Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.3.4 Lucid Design Group Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lucid Design Group Recent Development
12.4 DGLogik
12.4.1 DGLogik Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.4.4 DGLogik Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DGLogik Recent Development
12.5 Schneider Electric
12.5.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.5.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.6 Crestron
12.6.1 Crestron Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.6.4 Crestron Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Crestron Recent Development
12.7 EnergyPoints
12.7.1 EnergyPoints Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.7.4 EnergyPoints Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 EnergyPoints Recent Development
12.8 Ecova
12.8.1 Ecova Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.8.4 Ecova Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ecova Recent Development
12.9 EnerNOC
12.9.1 EnerNOC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.9.4 EnerNOC Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 EnerNOC Recent Development
12.10 CChapter Three: Energy
12.10.1 CChapter Three: Energy Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Energy Software Introduction
12.10.4 CChapter Three: Energy Revenue in Building Energy Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 CChapter Three: Energy Recent Development
12.11 Daintree Networks
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
