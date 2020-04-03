INFERTILITY TREATMENT MARKET– Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2026

Market Scenario

Global Infertility Treatment Market was valued US$ 1.52 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.41 % during a forecast period.

The infertility treatment market is segmented into procedure, products, patient type, end-user, and region.

In terms of procedure, infertility treatment market is segmented into assisted reproductive technology, in-vitro fertilization, intracytoplasmic sperm injection, gamete donatio, surrogacy, artificial insemination, intrauterine insemination, intracervical insemination, intramural insemination, fertility surgeries, and others. Based on products segment, infertility treatment market is classified into instruments, micromanipulator systems, laser systems, imaging systems, ovum aspiration pumps, sperm analyzers, incubators, gas analyzers, workstations, media & consumables, and accessories. Further patient type, infertility treatment market is divided into male treatment, and female treatment. In terms of end-user, infertility treatment market is classified into fertility centers, hospitals & surgical clinics, cryobanks, and research institutes.

Based on regions, the global infertility treatment market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Infertility Treatment Market

In terms of patient type, female patient is slated to witness rapid growth due to decreasing fertility rates and delayed parenthood. Fertility centers are poised to grow at robust rate owing to their increasing number. Greater number of individuals choosing for the procedure in clinical setting as a result of availability of skilled medical practitioners and advanced equipment is propelling segment growth.

Based on procedure, the assisted reproductive technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to ongoing technological advancements in the field of assisted reproductive technology, growing awareness about IVF among individuals, and increasing adoption of surrogacy by single parents and same-sex couples.

The major driving factors for global infertility treatment market include declining global fertility rate, rising number of fertility clinics worldwide, technological advancements, and increasing public- private investments, funds, grants, and increasing adoption of surrogacy by single parents and same-sex couples. Additionally, Smoking is one of the major reasons for the decline in fertility rates and high prevalence of lifestyle disorders, smoking reduces fertility in female ovocytes and in male sperm. Thus, the various disorders caused by the smoking and decline in the fertility rate are boosting the growth of the infertility treatment market.

High procedure cost is restraining infertility treatment market growth. The procedure is performed by highly skilled and trained professionals with the use of sophisticated equipment, lack of professionals further hinders growth. The risk and complications associated with the infertility treatment, and unsupportive government regulations for certain infertility treatment options act as major hindrances for the growth of the infertility treatment market.

Emerging economies and use of fertility treatment options by single parents and same-sex couples provide a suitable opportunity for the growth of the infertility treatment market.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global infertility treatment market during the forecast period due to the rise in medical tourism in Asian countries, rapid increase in healthcare expenditure, and declining fertility rates in these countries, thereby propelling the growth of the infertility treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Key player operating in global infertility treatment market are CCRM, Ferring Pharmaceutical, Merck & Co, Monash IVF Group, The Cooper Company, Thermo Fisher, 16.3.8. Surelife Pte Ltd., Biogenics Inc., Cook Group Incorporated, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, Hamilton Throne Ltd., Ihmedical A/S, Invo Bioscience, Irvine Scientific, Ivftech APS, Kitazato, Labotect GmbH, Lifeglobal Group LLC, Medgyn Products Inc., Microtech Ivf S.R.O., Nikon Instruments Inc., Ri.Mos, Rinovum Women’s Health Company, Rocket Medical PLC, Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH, The Baker Company Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife AB, and Zander Scientific Inc.and United Healthcare Group.

