Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Home Monitoring Equipment Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Home Monitoring Equipment market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market: Medtronic (Covidein), Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, GE Healthcare, Abbott, Abbott, Philips Healthcare, Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings, Church & Dwight, Roche Diagnostics, Bayer Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, ResMed, Procter & Gamble, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Timex Group

Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation By Product: Holter Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Baby Monitors, Coagulation Monitors, Other

Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation By Application: For Children, For Adults

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Home Monitoring Equipment Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Home Monitoring Equipment Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Holter Monitors

1.2.2 Blood Pressure Monitors

1.2.3 Baby Monitors

1.2.4 Coagulation Monitors

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Home Monitoring Equipment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Home Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home Monitoring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home Monitoring Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Home Monitoring Equipment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home Monitoring Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Home Monitoring Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Home Monitoring Equipment by Application

4.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Segment by Application

4.1.1 For Children

4.1.2 For Adults

4.2 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Home Monitoring Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment by Application 5 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Home Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Monitoring Equipment Business

10.1 Medtronic (Covidein)

10.1.1 Medtronic (Covidein) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic (Covidein) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Medtronic (Covidein) Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Medtronic (Covidein) Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic (Covidein) Recent Development

10.2 Boston Scientific

10.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Boston Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Boston Scientific Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.3 Johnson & Johnson

10.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.4 Abbott

10.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.4.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.5 GE Healthcare

10.5.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.5.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 GE Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 GE Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.6 Abbott

10.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.6.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.7 Abbott

10.7.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.7.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Abbott Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Abbott Recent Development

10.8 Philips Healthcare

10.8.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

10.8.2 Philips Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Philips Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Philips Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

10.9 Quidel Corporation

10.9.1 Quidel Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Quidel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Quidel Corporation Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Quidel Corporation Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Quidel Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Prestige Brands Holdings

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Home Monitoring Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Prestige Brands Holdings Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Prestige Brands Holdings Recent Development

10.11 Church & Dwight

10.11.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

10.11.2 Church & Dwight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Church & Dwight Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Church & Dwight Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

10.12 Roche Diagnostics

10.12.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Roche Diagnostics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Roche Diagnostics Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Roche Diagnostics Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

10.13 Bayer Healthcare

10.13.1 Bayer Healthcare Corporation Information

10.13.2 Bayer Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Bayer Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Bayer Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Bayer Healthcare Recent Development

10.14 Omron Healthcare

10.14.1 Omron Healthcare Corporation Information

10.14.2 Omron Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Omron Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Omron Healthcare Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Development

10.15 ResMed

10.15.1 ResMed Corporation Information

10.15.2 ResMed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 ResMed Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 ResMed Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 ResMed Recent Development

10.16 Procter & Gamble

10.16.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

10.16.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Procter & Gamble Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Procter & Gamble Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

10.17 Rudolf Riester GmbH

10.17.1 Rudolf Riester GmbH Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rudolf Riester GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Rudolf Riester GmbH Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Rudolf Riester GmbH Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Rudolf Riester GmbH Recent Development

10.18 Timex Group

10.18.1 Timex Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Timex Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Timex Group Home Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Timex Group Home Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

10.18.5 Timex Group Recent Development 11 Home Monitoring Equipment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Home Monitoring Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Home Monitoring Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

