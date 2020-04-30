Global BPO Market 2020: Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Prominent Players and Forecast Till 2025

The Global BPO Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The BPO market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the BPO market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global BPO market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global BPO market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

BPO is a segment of outsourcing, which consists of subcontracting the business processes of an organization to a third-party vendor that has expertise in required domains. It is an effective strategy of delegating one or more business activities to external companies (vendors), which, in turn, administer and manage the selected activity, based on defined and measurable performance criteria. It helps client firms to increase their operational efficiency, concentrate on their core competencies, reduce time to market, obtain access to fresh talent and experience along with latest technologies, and build an organization with an economical cost structure in the long run.

Human labor is required in most business processes for productive delivery. Resorting to BPO which provides human labor at a lower cost helps companies maximize their ROI in such a situation. Growing competition also demands continuous innovation. By outsourcing some tasks, companies can focus more on their core activities to bring about innovation in their products as well as services. Furthermore, developments in IT and telecommunications infrastructure have enabled companies to transfer data to any place in the world. One of the major restraints to the growth of this market is the issue of security of valuable data. The client firm provides sensitive data to the service provider firm, which if misused can prove to be harmful to the interests of the client firm. Other factors such as loss of control of operations of processes, financial instability of the vendors, loss of expertise, etc. are some of the restraints to the growth of the BPO market. Problem of high attrition rates amongst workers is also one of the challenges faced by the BPO industry as the workers show a tendency of not pursuing BPO as a full time career.

In 2017, the global BPO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accenture

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM

Tata Consultancy Services

3i Infotech

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finance & Accounting

Customer Services

HR Outsourcing

KPO

Procurement Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Telecommunications & Technology

Banking

Insurance & Finance Services

Retail

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of BPO in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BPO are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

BPO Manufacturers

BPO Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

BPO Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the BPO market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global BPO Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of BPO

1.1 BPO Market Overview

1.1.1 BPO Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global BPO Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 BPO Market by Type

1.3.1 Finance & Accounting

1.3.2 Customer Services

1.3.3 HR Outsourcing

1.3.4 KPO

1.3.5 Procurement Outsourcing

1.4 BPO Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Manufacturing

1.4.2 Telecommunications & Technology

1.4.3 Banking

1.4.4 Insurance & Finance Services

1.4.5 Retail

1.4.6 Others

Chapter Two: Global BPO Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 BPO Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Accenture

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 BPO Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Capgemini

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 BPO Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Genpact

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 BPO Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 IBM

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 BPO Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Tata Consultancy Services

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 BPO Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 3i Infotech

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 BPO Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global BPO Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global BPO Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of BPO in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of BPO

Chapter Five: United States BPO Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe BPO Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China BPO Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan BPO Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia BPO Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India BPO Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India BPO Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India BPO Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India BPO Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global BPO Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India BPO Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global BPO Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global BPO Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: BPO Market Dynamics

12.1 BPO Market Opportunities

12.2 BPO Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 BPO Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 BPO Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

