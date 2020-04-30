CBRND Market Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Investment, Future Growth and Major Key Players 2025

The Global CBRND Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The CBRND market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the CBRND market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRN defense or CBRNE defense) is protective measures taken in situations in which chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear warfare (including terrorism) hazards may be present. CBRN defense consists of CBRN passive protection, contamination avoidance and CBRN mitigation.

One trend in the market is development of chlorobutyl skin in gas masks. The masks that are currently used in chemical warfare do not provide the utmost protection against a variety of toxic agents and gasses that are used in wars or terror attacks. Chemical weapons such as nerve agents once inhaled can directly attack the respiratory systems of the soldiers and be fatal. One driver in the market is growing chemical and biological warfare by militants. Countries are witnessing growing instances of asymmetric warfare that are creating global tensions. Internal and external security threats affect a country’s growth and development, and its international relationship with other countries. Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the number of conflicts globally.

The Americas dominated the CBRND market during 2016. This is mainly due to the rapid development of weapons using biological agents such as living micro-organisms and the growing trend for the development of powerful chemical weapons. The increasing focus of countries in this region towards the development of excessive personal protection equipment such as gas masks to protect armed personnel from harmful toxic agents, will drive the market’s growth in this region during the next four years.

In 2017, the global CBRND market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bruker

Chemring

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems

Smiths Detection

Alfred Kärcher

AirBoss of America

Battelle

Rheinmetall Defense

Thales

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Protective Wearables

Respiratory Systems

Detection & Monitoring Systems

Decontamination Systems

Simulators

Information Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Civil

Commercial

