Catering Services Market Competitive Analysis, Investment Trends & Global Outlook 2025

The Global Catering Services Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Catering Services market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Catering Services market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Catering Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Catering Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Catering is a business that provides food service to an event or location. Catering services are often sold on a per-person basis. A catering proposal will usually include rental arrival time, staff arrival time, bar open and close time, meal time and rental pick up. There are many factors that can affect the price of catering such as menu choices, furniture or supply rentals, labor and service charges. There are many types of food catering services included in the market, including mobile catering, airline catering, and event catering.

Major drivers of the global in-flight catering services market include the rising expectations of all the passengers irrespective of class of seating to want to have healthy nutritious food and growing number of flyers. In addition to that economy class passengers are now demanding to have high quality food, which is boosting in-flight catering services market.

EMEA accounted for the majority market share of in-flight catering services market during 2017. The growth in the tourism segment in EMEA will drive the growth prospects of the airline catering services market in the region for the next four years.

In 2017, the global Catering Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Do & Co

Emirates Flight Catering

gategroup

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding

Newrest

SATS

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In-Flight Food Services

In-Flight Beverage Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Catering Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Catering Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Catering Services Manufacturers

Catering Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Catering Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Catering Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Catering Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Catering Services

1.1 Catering Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Catering Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Catering Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Catering Services Market by Type

1.3.1 In-Flight Food Services

1.3.2 In-Flight Beverage Services

1.4 Catering Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Economy Class

1.4.2 Business Class

1.4.3 First Class

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Global Catering Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Catering Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Do & Co

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Catering Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Emirates Flight Catering

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Catering Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 gategroup

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Catering Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 LSG Lufthansa Service Holding

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Catering Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Newrest

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Catering Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 SATS

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Catering Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Catering Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Catering Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Catering Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Catering Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Catering Services

Chapter Five: United States Catering Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Catering Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Catering Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Catering Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Catering Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Catering Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Catering Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Catering Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Catering Services Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Catering Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Catering Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Catering Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Catering Services Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Catering Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Catering Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Catering Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Catering Services Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Catering Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Catering Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Catering Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Catering Services Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Catering Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Catering Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Catering Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Catering Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Catering Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Catering Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Catering Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Catering Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Catering Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Catering Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Catering Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Catering Services Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Catering Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Catering Services Market Opportunities

12.2 Catering Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Catering Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Catering Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

