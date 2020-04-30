Global Car-Sharing Market Opportunity, Technology Scope, Top Key Players And Key Country Forecast to 2025

The Global Car-Sharing Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Car-Sharing market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Car-Sharing market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Car-Sharing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Car-Sharing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Car-sharing is a membership-based, self-service system that contains a network of stations and vehicles, which is an alternative to traditional car ownership for individuals and companies. In this system, vehicles are owned by a separate firm or an organization or individuals, and are shared by users for short periods of time. Over the past three decades, car-sharing has grown from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized Urban Transport industry. It is also quickly developing into a globalized industry providing transportation, land use, environmental, and social benefits.

The use of advanced technologies is creating lucrative opportunities for the car sharing market growth. Industries are actively integrating technologically-advanced systems such as vehicle access and reservation systems into their vehicles to gain prominence in the carsharing market. The vehicle access system enables keyless entry whereas the reservation system allows the users to freeze their vehicles as per their time of need. For instance, Zipcar uses a zipcard as a vehicle access technique to unlock the doors of their vehicles and Enterprise CarShare uses a mobile app for reservation system to provide a selection of cars and the duration of usage for the customers. The adoption of such technologies will fuel the car sharing market growth. The absence of proper transportation infrastructure is posing a great challenge to the car sharing market. Poor road conditions in India, Turkey, and Africa are limiting the adoption of the car sharing model. Growing traffic congestion due to lack of road infrastructure is discouraging the users to opt for cars as a mode of transport. Moreover, limited parking on the street or in public garages is restraining the adoption of station-based car sharing platform.

In 2017, the global Car-Sharing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Car2Go

Communauto

Enterprise CarShare

Liftshare.com

Zipcar

City Hop

E-Car

eHi

GoGet Car Share

Mobility CarSharing

Modo – The Car Co-op

Zoom

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

P2P

Station-Based

Free-Floating

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Private

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Car-Sharing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car-Sharing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Car-Sharing Manufacturers

Car-Sharing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Car-Sharing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Car-Sharing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

