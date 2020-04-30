Global Car-Sharing Market Opportunity, Technology Scope, Top Key Players And Key Country Forecast to 2025
The Global Car-Sharing Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Car-Sharing market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Car-Sharing market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.
This report studies the global Car-Sharing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Car-Sharing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2224080
Car-sharing is a membership-based, self-service system that contains a network of stations and vehicles, which is an alternative to traditional car ownership for individuals and companies. In this system, vehicles are owned by a separate firm or an organization or individuals, and are shared by users for short periods of time. Over the past three decades, car-sharing has grown from a basic service provided by popular organizations to a widely recognized Urban Transport industry. It is also quickly developing into a globalized industry providing transportation, land use, environmental, and social benefits.
The use of advanced technologies is creating lucrative opportunities for the car sharing market growth. Industries are actively integrating technologically-advanced systems such as vehicle access and reservation systems into their vehicles to gain prominence in the carsharing market. The vehicle access system enables keyless entry whereas the reservation system allows the users to freeze their vehicles as per their time of need. For instance, Zipcar uses a zipcard as a vehicle access technique to unlock the doors of their vehicles and Enterprise CarShare uses a mobile app for reservation system to provide a selection of cars and the duration of usage for the customers. The adoption of such technologies will fuel the car sharing market growth. The absence of proper transportation infrastructure is posing a great challenge to the car sharing market. Poor road conditions in India, Turkey, and Africa are limiting the adoption of the car sharing model. Growing traffic congestion due to lack of road infrastructure is discouraging the users to opt for cars as a mode of transport. Moreover, limited parking on the street or in public garages is restraining the adoption of station-based car sharing platform.
In 2017, the global Car-Sharing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Car2Go
Communauto
Enterprise CarShare
Liftshare.com
Zipcar
City Hop
E-Car
eHi
GoGet Car Share
Mobility CarSharing
Modo – The Car Co-op
Zoom
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
P2P
Station-Based
Free-Floating
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Private
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Car-Sharing in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car-Sharing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Car-Sharing Manufacturers
Car-Sharing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Car-Sharing Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Car-Sharing market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-car-sharing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
Table of Contents
Global Car-Sharing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Car-Sharing
1.1 Car-Sharing Market Overview
1.1.1 Car-Sharing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Car-Sharing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Car-Sharing Market by Type
1.3.1 P2P
1.3.2 Station-Based
1.3.3 Free-Floating
1.4 Car-Sharing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Business
1.4.2 Private
Chapter Two: Global Car-Sharing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Car-Sharing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Car2Go
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Communauto
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Enterprise CarShare
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Liftshare.com
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Zipcar
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 City Hop
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 E-Car
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 eHi
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 GoGet Car Share
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Mobility CarSharing
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Car-Sharing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Modo – The Car Co-op
3.12 Zoom
Chapter Four: Global Car-Sharing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Car-Sharing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Car-Sharing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Car-Sharing
Chapter Five: United States Car-Sharing Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Car-Sharing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Car-Sharing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Six: Europe Car-Sharing Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe Car-Sharing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Europe Car-Sharing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 Europe Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Seven: China Car-Sharing Development Status and Outlook
7.1 China Car-Sharing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 China Car-Sharing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3 China Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Japan Car-Sharing Development Status and Outlook
8.1 Japan Car-Sharing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Japan Car-Sharing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3 Japan Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Car-Sharing Development Status and Outlook
9.1 Southeast Asia Car-Sharing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Southeast Asia Car-Sharing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3 Southeast Asia Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Ten: India Car-Sharing Development Status and Outlook
10.1 India Car-Sharing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 India Car-Sharing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3 India Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Car-Sharing Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Car-Sharing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 Europe Car-Sharing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 China Car-Sharing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 Japan Car-Sharing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 Southeast Asia Car-Sharing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 India Car-Sharing Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Car-Sharing Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Car-Sharing Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Car-Sharing Market Dynamics
12.1 Car-Sharing Market Opportunities
12.2 Car-Sharing Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Car-Sharing Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Car-Sharing Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2224080
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155