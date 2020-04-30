Global Digital Badges in Education Market-Growth, Trends, Type, Application and Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global Digital Badges in Education Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Digital Badges in Education market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Digital Badges in Education market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Digital Badges in Education market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Badges in Education market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital badges are increasingly being used in applications in the CBE sector. They are basically used to demonstrate the skills of students. The concept of digital badges has gained traction in the education sector and is gaining popularity among teachers. Schools across the world are increasingly using digital badges in the form of micro-credentials for the professional development of teachers.

The introduction of competency-based education (CBE) is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital badges market in the education sector during the next few years. The CBE method enables personalized learning and the integration of digital badges provides increased assistance in offering flexibility for student’s necessities along with maintaining standards for faculty. Since badges are awarded based on certain goals, tasks, and achievements of students, the adoption of digital badging in the CBE model offers teachers a flexible way to recognize the soft skills of the students.

The digital badges market in the education sector consists of numerous local and international players. The increasing government support and the rising number of collaborations between educational institutions and digital badge vendors will drive the market’s growth prospects. Most of the vendors in this market have a strong geographical presence and offer various products with higher competence levels in price and applicability.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the digital badges market in education sector throughout the forecast period. The increased utilization of modern technologies and the rise in infrastructure improvement measures in the education sector, will drive the market growth in the region.

In 2017, the global Digital Badges in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accredible

Credly

Forall Systems

Discendum

Pearson Education

Youtopia

Badgecraft

Basno

Knowledge Stream

Makewaves

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Virtual Badges

Real Badges

Market segment by Application, split into

Higher education

K-12

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Badges in Education in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Badges in Education are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Badges in Education Manufacturers

Digital Badges in Education Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Badges in Education Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Badges in Education market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

