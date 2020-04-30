Desktop Outsourcing Market Size, Type, Trend, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Global Desktop Outsourcing Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Desktop Outsourcing market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Desktop Outsourcing market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Desktop Outsourcing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Desktop Outsourcing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Desktop outsourcing refers to the outsourcing of desktop management tasks to a third party.

Desktop outsourcing provides centralized management and significant reduction in costs. Service providers in desktop outsourcing focus on improving operational efficiency of clients to allow them to concentrate on core competencies, thereby reducing the time-to-market, leading to an economical cost structure in the long run.

Enterprise desktop outsourcers will offer a broader range of services. Because outsourcers are facing margin pressures at the low-end and service provider consolidation within the enterprise, desktop services offerings will increasingly include fully-bundled solutions that include procurement; asset management; installation move and add change; break-fix; helpdesk; disposal; security; and software imaging and distribution. Along the same lines, management services will be extended to handle PDAs and even phones. Lan server management is likely to be bundled even with low-end offerings (such as the one from Dell and EDS), as file-print and application servers often represent a logical extension of the desktop.

In 2017, the global Desktop Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Atos

CSC

HP

IBM

Aon Hewitt

Capgemini

CGI Group

Ciber

CompuCom Systems

Computacenter

Dell

Fujitsu

Genpact

Getronics

HCL Technologies

Logica

Maintech

Northrop Grumman

Pomeroy

Stefanini

TCS

T-Systems

Unisys

Wipro

Xerox

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer hardand software maintenance

Desktop virtualisation

SaaS-implementations

Helpdesk operation

Market segment by Application, split into

PC

Laptops

Mobile devices

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Desktop Outsourcing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desktop Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Desktop Outsourcing Manufacturers

Desktop Outsourcing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Desktop Outsourcing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Desktop Outsourcing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

