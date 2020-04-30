Global Design Agencies Market 2020-2025 – Key Players Pentagram, Landor Associates, Sagmeister & Walsh, IDEO, Studio Dumbar, etc.

The Global Design Agencies Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Design Agencies market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Design Agencies market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Design Agencies market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Design Agencies market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Design agencies transform corporate/brand messages into visual forms such as logos, print advertisements, posters, website graphics, publications, and product packaging. These agencies usually work with external partners such as advertisement agencies, consultants, and engineers to implement the design process.

Effective content marketing involves considerable use of visual communication with the help of charts, animated graphics, and illustrations.

The global growth in the number of social media users is driving several large organizations to focus on social media platforms that facilitate faster customer reach.

In 2017, the global Design Agencies market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Pentagram

Landor Associates

Sagmeister & Walsh

IDEO

Studio Dumbar

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Logo & Brand Identity Design

Graphic Design

Interactive Design

Photography

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Print

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Design Agencies in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Design Agencies are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Design Agencies Manufacturers

Design Agencies Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Design Agencies Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Design Agencies market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Design Agencies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Design Agencies

1.1 Design Agencies Market Overview

1.1.1 Design Agencies Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Design Agencies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Design Agencies Market by Type

1.3.1 Logo & Brand Identity Design

1.3.2 Graphic Design

1.3.3 Interactive Design

1.3.4 Photography

1.4 Design Agencies Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Online

1.4.2 Print

Chapter Two: Global Design Agencies Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Design Agencies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Pentagram

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Design Agencies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Landor Associates

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Design Agencies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Sagmeister & Walsh

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Design Agencies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 IDEO

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Design Agencies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Studio Dumbar

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Design Agencies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Design Agencies Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Design Agencies Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Design Agencies in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Design Agencies

Chapter Five: United States Design Agencies Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Design Agencies Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Design Agencies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Design Agencies Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Design Agencies Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Design Agencies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Design Agencies Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Design Agencies Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Design Agencies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Design Agencies Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Design Agencies Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Design Agencies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Design Agencies Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Design Agencies Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Design Agencies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Design Agencies Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Design Agencies Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Design Agencies Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Design Agencies Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Design Agencies Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Design Agencies Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Design Agencies Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Design Agencies Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Design Agencies Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Design Agencies Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Design Agencies Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Design Agencies Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Design Agencies Market Dynamics

12.1 Design Agencies Market Opportunities

12.2 Design Agencies Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Design Agencies Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Design Agencies Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

