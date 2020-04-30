Global Department Stores Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020–2025 | Key Players Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, Carrefour, Target, Macy’s, Sears, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, JCPenney, etc.

The Global Department Stores Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Department Stores market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Department Stores market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

The department stores & other general merchandise stores market comprises establishments selling a wide variety of products such as housewares, furniture, consumer electronics, toiletries, toys, greeting cards, plastic wares, hardware, jewelry items, shoes, kitchen appliances, clothes, readymade garments, bakery, music world, gift items, cell phones, home appliances, cooking wares, furniture, sports equipment, frozen food and grocery items. They operate from fixed point-of-sale locations with equipment and staff capable of retailing a large variety of goods from a single location.

Western Europe was the largest region in the department stores & other general merchandise stores market in 2017, accounting for around 30% of the market. This can be attributed to the region’s developed economy, high private investment, and large demand for high-end FMCG products. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 24% of the market. Middle East was the smallest region accounting for around 4% of the market. This was mainly because the Middle East is economically the smallest region.

Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers. Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience. for instance, American retailer Lowe’s has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.

In 2017, the global Department Stores market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Wal-Mart

Costco

Kroger

Carrefour

Target

Macy’s

Sears

Kohl’s

Nordstrom

JCPenney

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clothing and footwear

Homeware and kitchenware, home décor, furniture, and home improvement

Home and kitchen appliances, personal care products, and consumer electronics

Bags, wallets, and luggage

Watches and jewelry

Cosmetics and fragrances

Toys

Market segment by Application, split into

Large size

Small size

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Department Stores in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Department Stores are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Department Stores Manufacturers

Department Stores Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Department Stores Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Department Stores market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

