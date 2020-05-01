Delivery and Takeaway Food Market by Application, Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025

The Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Delivery and Takeaway Food market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Delivery and Takeaway Food market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Delivery and Takeaway Food market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Delivery and Takeaway Food market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Online food ordering is a process of food delivery or takeout from a local restaurant or food cooperative through a web page or app. Much like ordering consumer goods online, many of these allow customers to keep accounts with them in order to make frequent ordering convenient.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2224068

There is growing preference for online shopping among consumers owing to their hectic schedules and busy lifestyles. The increased internet penetration, quick access to smartphones, and simplified e-banking systems have resulted in more purchases through the online channels. This has propelled several food chains to shift towards online portals to enhance online ordering by offering improved selection, convenience, transparency, and security to the customers. Most of the orders received by these food portals are through mobile phones as these provide consumers a secure and easy way to pay and order food from local takeaway restaurants. Consumers can also track their order through their smartphones through real-time order tracking. With the continuous growth in the online orders, the role of social media in the purchase decisions of consumers has increased significantly. Takeaway restaurants and food delivery portals are using social media platforms to connect with customers to obtain their experiences and feedback.

The global delivery and takeaway food market is highly fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large market players, who compete on the basis of pricing strategy, product and packaging innovation, service, quality of food, menu variation, and calorie intake per meal. The heterogeneous nature of this market is posing a tough challenge for the players to maintain customers’ loyalty. To sustain themselves in the intensely competitive scenario, the restaurant operators are required to offer customized solutions, menus, and services coupled with attractive customer loyalty-based offers to gain a firm foothold and retain high-value customers.

With the development of economy and depending on large base of population, in the future China may take the largest market share.

In 2017, the global Delivery and Takeaway Food market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Delivery Hero

Just Eat

Foodpanda

Takeaway.com

Grubhub

Domino’s

Delivery.com

Foodler

Olo

Pizza Hut

Snapfinger

Yemeksepeti

Zomato

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Delivery

Takeaway

Market segment by Application, split into

nutritious food restaurants

fast food

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Delivery and Takeaway Food in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Delivery and Takeaway Food are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Delivery and Takeaway Food Manufacturers

Delivery and Takeaway Food Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Delivery and Takeaway Food Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Delivery and Takeaway Food market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-delivery-and-takeaway-food-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Delivery and Takeaway Food

1.1 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Overview

1.1.1 Delivery and Takeaway Food Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market by Type

1.3.1 Delivery

1.3.2 Takeaway

1.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 nutritious food restaurants

1.4.2 fast food

Chapter Two: Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Delivery Hero

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Just Eat

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Foodpanda

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Takeaway.com

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Grubhub

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Domino’s

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Delivery.com

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Foodler

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Olo

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Pizza Hut

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Snapfinger

3.12 Yemeksepeti

3.13 Zomato

Chapter Four: Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Delivery and Takeaway Food in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Delivery and Takeaway Food

Chapter Five: United States Delivery and Takeaway Food Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Delivery and Takeaway Food Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Delivery and Takeaway Food Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Delivery and Takeaway Food Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Delivery and Takeaway Food Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Delivery and Takeaway Food Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Delivery and Takeaway Food Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Dynamics

12.1 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Opportunities

12.2 Delivery and Takeaway Food Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Delivery and Takeaway Food Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2224068

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155