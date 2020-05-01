Defense Logistics Market 2020 Global Industry Outlook, Significant Revenue and Competitive Strategies 2025

The Global Defense Logistics Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Defense Logistics market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Defense Logistics market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Defense Logistics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Defense Logistics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Defense logistics involves planning, processing, and controlling the physical flow of essential goods from the origin to military bases or from one military base to another, in a cost-efficient way. In addition, it includes the storage and maintenance of both sensitive and non-sensitive military equipment.

The rising global military spending as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the defense logistics market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure is one of the key trends in the defense logistics market. The defense logistics operations can function with greater efficiency with the integration network-centric warfare communication infrastructure as it will establish networking and dissemination of information.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the military infrastructure and logistics market during 2017. According to the prediction, the Americas will witness steady growth in the next five years due to high economic growth and vast infrastructure.

One challenge affecting this market is the threats due to supply chain complexities.

In 2017, the global Defense Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

AECOM

BAE Systems

Crowley Maritime

DynCorp International

Lockheed Martin

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Planning

Processing

Controlling

Storage

Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Military infrastructure

Military logistics services

Military FMS

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Defense Logistics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Defense Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Defense Logistics Manufacturers

Defense Logistics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Defense Logistics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Defense Logistics market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Defense Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Defense Logistics

1.1 Defense Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Defense Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Defense Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Defense Logistics Market by Type

1.3.1 Planning

1.3.2 Processing

1.3.3 Controlling

1.3.4 Storage

1.3.5 Maintenance

1.4 Defense Logistics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Military infrastructure

1.4.2 Military logistics services

1.4.3 Military FMS

Chapter Two: Global Defense Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Defense Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 AECOM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Defense Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 BAE Systems

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Defense Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Crowley Maritime

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Defense Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 DynCorp International

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Defense Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Lockheed Martin

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Defense Logistics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Defense Logistics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Defense Logistics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Defense Logistics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Defense Logistics

Chapter Five: United States Defense Logistics Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Defense Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Defense Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Defense Logistics Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Defense Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Defense Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Defense Logistics Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Defense Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Defense Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Defense Logistics Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Defense Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Defense Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Defense Logistics Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Defense Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Defense Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Defense Logistics Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Defense Logistics Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Defense Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Defense Logistics Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Defense Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Defense Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Defense Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Defense Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Defense Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Defense Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Defense Logistics Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Defense Logistics Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Defense Logistics Market Dynamics

12.1 Defense Logistics Market Opportunities

12.2 Defense Logistics Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Defense Logistics Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Defense Logistics Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

