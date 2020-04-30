Global Database Audit and Protection Market 2020 Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

The Global Database Audit and Protection Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Database Audit and Protection market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Database Audit and Protection market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Database Audit and Protection market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Database Audit and Protection market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Database audit and protection (DAP) tools offer comprehensive security for relational database management systems (RDBMSs) . Additionally, they provide capabilities of data discovery & classification, application-level analysis, threat & vulnerability management, intrusion prevention, identity & access management analysis, as well as activity blocking.

In 2017, the global Database Audit and Protection market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Imperva

Dell

Dataguise

GreenSQL

Fortinet

IBM

Identity Finder

Intel Security (McAfee)

Oracle

Netskope

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Threat and Vulnerability Management

Data Discovery and Classification

Intrusion Prevention and Activity Blocking

Identity and Access Management

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Database Audit and Protection in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Database Audit and Protection are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Database Audit and Protection Manufacturers

Database Audit and Protection Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Database Audit and Protection Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Database Audit and Protection market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Database Audit and Protection

1.1 Database Audit and Protection Market Overview

1.1.1 Database Audit and Protection Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Database Audit and Protection Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premises

1.3.2 Cloud-based

1.4 Database Audit and Protection Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Threat and Vulnerability Management

1.4.2 Data Discovery and Classification

1.4.3 Intrusion Prevention and Activity Blocking

1.4.4 Identity and Access Management

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Database Audit and Protection Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Database Audit and Protection Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Imperva

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Dell

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Dataguise

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 GreenSQL

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Fortinet

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 IBM

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Identity Finder

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Intel Security (McAfee)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Oracle

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Netskope

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Database Audit and Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Database Audit and Protection in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Database Audit and Protection

Chapter Five: United States Database Audit and Protection Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Database Audit and Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Database Audit and Protection Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Database Audit and Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Database Audit and Protection Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Database Audit and Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Database Audit and Protection Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Database Audit and Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Database Audit and Protection Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Database Audit and Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Database Audit and Protection Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Database Audit and Protection Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Database Audit and Protection Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Database Audit and Protection Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Database Audit and Protection Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Database Audit and Protection Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Database Audit and Protection Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Database Audit and Protection Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Database Audit and Protection Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Database Audit and Protection Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Database Audit and Protection Market Dynamics

12.1 Database Audit and Protection Market Opportunities

12.2 Database Audit and Protection Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Database Audit and Protection Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Database Audit and Protection Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

