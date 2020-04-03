OEM Insulation Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2028

In the report titled – OEM Insulation market – XploreMR analyzes the demand, trends, scenario and global outlook for the OEM insulation market for the designated forecast period, 2018-2028. OEM Insulation market is estimated to create opportunity at a moderate growth rate. The HVAC and Automotive sector use a significant amount of insulation materials for acoustic, thermal, and fire related purposes. OEM insulation materials such as glass wool and foams are mainly used in pipelines, pumps, compressors, power generators, and turbine rooms in the industrial sector.

Global Chemicals and Materials Industry Outlook

Recycle and reuse practices are impacting the sales of virgin materials, resulting into lesser dependency

Manufacturers continue seeking low-priced feedstock in a bid to marginally reduce pre-production costs. Industry leaders are joining forces to replace fossil fuel-derived feedstock with bio-based alternatives. However, concerns related to producing affordable and sustainable feedstock at mass scale remains a challenge. Access to quality and affordable feedstock will continue to remain a focus area for manufacturers. Chemical manufacturing processes are running on limited energy, while volume of feedstock is getting stranded at ports as disapproval from import authorities keeps disrupting supply chains in sectors, such as oleochemicals and petrochemicals industries.

Chemical manufacturers have promised support and adherence to governments & regional authorities that are committing towards green, sustainable initiatives. Development of bio-alternatives is gaining momentum. Research & academic institutes are teaming up with manufacturers to formulate sustainable substitutes for commonly-used chemical substrates. Many companies are keeping a close eye on advancements in “green chemistry.” Shift towards eco-friendly chemicals will gain momentum in the future on the back of government regulations and end-user preference. Rising costs of fossil fuels will also instrument the upsurge for sustainable chemicals manufacturing.

Research Methodology

XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Key Questions Answered How the market has performed over the past few years? What have been the challenges for market participants and how did they overcome them? How has the technology landscape evolved over the past years? How the competitors have performed and what have been their growth strategies? What is the market potential expected to look like in near future across the globe? How to sustain and grow market share? What should be the future course of action? Where do I currently stand? Which are the segments, factors, regions offering promising growth potential? What are the trends in the market and am I ready for them?

Market Taxonomy

By Material

By Insulation Type

By End Use

By Region

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

Foamed Plastic

Others

Blanket

Rolls & Butts

Loose Fill & Others

Aerospace

Automotive

Marine

HVAC Equipment

Building & Construction

Consumer Appliances

Other Industrial

North America

Western Europe

SEA & Other APAC

Latin America

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

China

India

