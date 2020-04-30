Connected Homes Market: Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast 2025

The Global Connected Homes Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Connected Homes market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Connected Homes market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Connected Homes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Connected Homes market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A connected home is an advance system, which can be accessible from any remote location using mobile devices such as smart phones, tablets and laptops.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2224062

Within a connected home, multiple devices can be connected through a local area networks or wireless home network to any media centers such as TV, receiver, DVD recorder, media player, gaming consoles, and others. These connected home enable users to monitor and control household activities from remote location through a web interface to access all devices even outside the home.

In 2017, the global Connected Homes market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Honeywell

Siemens

Schneider

ABB

Johnson Controls

Emerson

Samsung

LG

United Technologies

Crestron Electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security & Access

Lightening & Window

Audio-Visual & Entertainment

Energy Management & Climate

Integrated Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Automation

Lightening

Consumer Appliances

Thermostat

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Connected Homes in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Homes are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Connected Homes Manufacturers

Connected Homes Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Connected Homes Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Connected Homes market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-connected-homes-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Global Connected Homes Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Connected Homes

1.1 Connected Homes Market Overview

1.1.1 Connected Homes Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Connected Homes Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Connected Homes Market by Type

1.3.1 Security & Access

1.3.2 Lightening & Window

1.3.3 Audio-Visual & Entertainment

1.3.4 Energy Management & Climate

1.3.5 Integrated Solutions

1.4 Connected Homes Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Home Automation

1.4.2 Lightening

1.4.3 Consumer Appliances

1.4.4 Thermostat

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Global Connected Homes Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Connected Homes Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Honeywell

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Siemens

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Schneider

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 ABB

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Johnson Controls

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Emerson

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Samsung

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 LG

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 United Technologies

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Crestron Electronics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Connected Homes Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Connected Homes Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Connected Homes Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Connected Homes in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Connected Homes

Chapter Five: United States Connected Homes Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Connected Homes Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Connected Homes Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Connected Homes Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Connected Homes Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Connected Homes Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Connected Homes Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Connected Homes Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Connected Homes Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Connected Homes Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Connected Homes Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Connected Homes Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Connected Homes Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Connected Homes Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Connected Homes Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Connected Homes Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Connected Homes Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Connected Homes Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Connected Homes Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Connected Homes Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Connected Homes Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Connected Homes Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Connected Homes Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Connected Homes Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Connected Homes Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Connected Homes Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Connected Homes Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Connected Homes Market Dynamics

12.1 Connected Homes Market Opportunities

12.2 Connected Homes Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Connected Homes Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Connected Homes Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2224062

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155