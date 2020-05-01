Commercial Fuel Cards Market Research Report to 2025 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends and Global Forecast

The Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. The Commercial Fuel Cards market report is designed with SWOT analysis, primary as well as secondary research methodologies, and the proper research techniques. Moreover, competitive landscape of the Commercial Fuel Cards market also provides with a detailed strategic analysis of the manufacturer’s performance and business.

This report studies the global Commercial Fuel Cards market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Commercial Fuel Cards market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The commercial fuel cards are electronic cards used for fuel payments; these are much similar to credit cards. These cards are used for various types of fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and petrol at the gas stations. The major advantage of using these cards is it makes payment easier for drivers and fleet operators.

In 2017, the global Commercial Fuel Cards market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Texaco (Chevron)

European Diesel Card

FleetOne

BP

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Keyfuels (FLEETCOR)

Shell

Allstar Business Solutions

UK Fuels Limited

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Magnetic

Optical

Chip

Market segment by Application, split into

Fleet Operators

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Commercial Fuel Cards in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Fuel Cards are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Commercial Fuel Cards Manufacturers

Commercial Fuel Cards Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Commercial Fuel Cards Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Commercial Fuel Cards market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Commercial Fuel Cards

1.1 Commercial Fuel Cards Market Overview

1.1.1 Commercial Fuel Cards Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Commercial Fuel Cards Market by Type

1.3.1 Magnetic

1.3.2 Optical

1.3.3 Chip

1.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Fleet Operators

1.4.2 Others

Chapter Two: Global Commercial Fuel Cards Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Texaco (Chevron)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 European Diesel Card

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 FleetOne

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 BP

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Keyfuels (FLEETCOR)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Shell

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Allstar Business Solutions

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 UK Fuels Limited

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Commercial Fuel Cards in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Commercial Fuel Cards

Chapter Five: United States Commercial Fuel Cards Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Commercial Fuel Cards Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Commercial Fuel Cards Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Commercial Fuel Cards Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Commercial Fuel Cards Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Commercial Fuel Cards Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Commercial Fuel Cards Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Commercial Fuel Cards Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Commercial Fuel Cards Market Dynamics

12.1 Commercial Fuel Cards Market Opportunities

12.2 Commercial Fuel Cards Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Commercial Fuel Cards Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Commercial Fuel Cards Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

