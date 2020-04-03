GLOBAL LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT SERVICES MARKET 2020-2024:GROWTH ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, LATEST TREND, APPLICATION AND BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

THIS REPORT PROVIDES AN IN-DEPTH INSIGHT THIS INDUSTRY COVERING ALL IMPORTANT PARAMETERS INCLUDING DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY MANUFACTURERS AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS.

According to this study, over the next five years the Logistics Management Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistics Management Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Logistics Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Logistics Management Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Inport

Import

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Expeditors International of Washington

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

DB Schenker Logistics

Sinotrans

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

CEVA Logistics

DSV

Hitachi Transport System

GEFCO

XPO Logistics

Dachser

Toll Holdings

GEODIS

Agility

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Panalpina

Yusen Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Logistics Management Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Logistics Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Logistics Management Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Logistics Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Logistics Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Logistics Management Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Logistics Management Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Logistics Management Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Inport

2.2.2 Inport

2.3 Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Logistics Management Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Goods

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Industrial

2.4.4 Food, Groceries

2.4.5 Automotive

2.4.6 Technological

2.4.7 Retailing

2.4.8 Other

2.5 Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Logistics Management Services by Players

3.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Logistics Management Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Logistics Management Services by Regions

4.1 Logistics Management Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Logistics Management Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Logistics Management Services Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Logistics Management Services Market Forecast

10.1 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Logistics Management Services Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding News

11.2 Expeditors International of Washington

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Expeditors International of Washington Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Expeditors International of Washington News

11.3 Kuehne + Nagel

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Kuehne + Nagel Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Kuehne + Nagel News

11.4 Nippon Express

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.4.3 Nippon Express Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Nippon Express News

11.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide News

11.6 DB Schenker Logistics

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.6.3 DB Schenker Logistics Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 DB Schenker Logistics News

11.7 Sinotrans

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.7.3 Sinotrans Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Sinotrans News

11.8 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.8.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions News

11.9 CEVA Logistics

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.9.3 CEVA Logistics Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 CEVA Logistics News

11.10 DSV

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Logistics Management Services Product Offered

11.10.3 DSV Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 DSV News

11.11 Hitachi Transport System

11.12 GEFCO

11.13 XPO Logistics

11.14 Dachser

11.15 Toll Holdings

11.16 GEODIS

11.17 Agility

11.18 J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

11.19 Panalpina

11.20 Yusen Logistics

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

