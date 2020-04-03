Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market 2018 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Automated Liquid Handling Systems market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automated Liquid Handling Systems market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Automated Liquid Handling Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Beckman Coulter

Aurora Biomed

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Eppendorf AG (Germany)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Gardner Denver Medical (Germany)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (U.S.)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Gilson, Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Qiagen N.V. (Germany)

Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Integra Holding AG (Switzerland)

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Labcyte Inc. (U.S.)

BioTek Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.)

Metrohm AG (Switzerland)

BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany)

Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)

Tomtec, Inc. (U.S.)

Orochem Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Corning Incorporated (U.S.)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Products

Pipettes

Microplate Reagent Dispensers

Liquid Handling Workstations

Burettes

Microplate Washers

Software

Consumables

By Modality

Disposable Tips

Fixed Tips

