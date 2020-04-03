Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers Forecast to 2025

The global Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

Arla

Fraser and Neave

Friesland Campina

Marigold

DMK GROUP

Eagle Family Foods

O-AT-KA Milk Products

Holland Dairy Foods

GLORIA

Alokozay Group

DANA Dairy

Delta Food Industries FZC

Yotsuba Milk Products

Nutricima

Senel Bv

Zhejiang Panda Dairy

Envictus

Alaska Milk

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Skimmed Milk

Whole Milk

Segment by Application

Infant Food

Dairy products

Bakeries

Confectionery

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

