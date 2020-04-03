Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers Forecast to 2025
The global Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nestle
Arla
Fraser and Neave
Friesland Campina
Marigold
DMK GROUP
Eagle Family Foods
O-AT-KA Milk Products
Holland Dairy Foods
GLORIA
Alokozay Group
DANA Dairy
Delta Food Industries FZC
Yotsuba Milk Products
Nutricima
Senel Bv
Zhejiang Panda Dairy
Envictus
Alaska Milk
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Skimmed Milk
Whole Milk
Segment by Application
Infant Food
Dairy products
Bakeries
Confectionery
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Nonfat Dry milk (NFDM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
