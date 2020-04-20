Luggage Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2026

The Report Titled on “Luggage Market” analyses the adoption of Luggage: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Luggage Market profile the top manufacturers like ( Company One, Company Two, Company Three, Company Four, Company Five, Company Six, Company Seven, Company Eight, Company Nine, Company Ten ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Luggage industry. It also provide the Luggage market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

This report studies the Luggage Bag development status and future trend in India, focuses on top players in India, also splits Luggage Bag by type and by applications, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.

The India branded luggage bags market is dominated by three players, Samsonite, VIP Industries Limited and Safari. The market will be competitive, due to more foreign brands plan to expand its market share, like Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Victorinox etc. These brands are tapping the evolving Indian consumer at a rapid pace. The competition is expected to intensify further as these players are estimated to make a significant contribution in the organized segment of luggage industry. If the branded luggage bags sector can hold its growth momentum, then the luggage industry is going to be the leading player in the consumer durables category in the next couple of years.

In 2017, the India Luggage Bag revenue was 800 million USD and it is expected to reach 1514 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% between 2017 and 2025. In terms of volume, the Luggage Bag market sales was 32.3 million units in 2017, and it is predicted to reach 69.2 million units in 2025.

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers. Affordable luxury brands continue to grow well in India

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ General Trolley Bags

☑ Hard Trolley Bags

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ By sale channel

☑ ?Specialist Retailers

☑ ?E-Commerce

☑ ?Hypermarkets

☑ By end use

☑ Casual Bag

☑ Travel Bag

☑ Business Bag

☑ ?

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Luggage market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

