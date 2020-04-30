Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Water and wastewater treatment equipment is extensively used in residential and non-residential applications. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water. The sources of water for municipal purposes are lakes, rivers, underground wells, and others.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for water and wastewater treatment equipment across the globe. The Asia Pacific water and wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
In 2018, the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Veolia
Suez
Xylem
DOW
GE Water
Evoqua Water Technologies
Aquatech International
Ecolab
3M
Pentair
BWT
Danaher
Culligan International
Chembond Chemicals
Calgon Carbon
Toray
Thermax
Degrémont
Hitachi
Siemens
Doosan Heavy
Kurita Water
Accepta
Ion Exchange
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Disinfection, Ozone, and Others
Filtration, MF, and Others
Desalination
Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Municipal
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Disinfection, Ozone, and Others
1.4.3 Filtration, MF, and Others
1.4.4 Desalination
1.4.5 Testing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Municipal
1.5.3 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size
2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in China
7.3 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type
7.4 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in India
10.3 India Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type
10.4 India Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Veolia
12.1.1 Veolia Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.1.4 Veolia Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Veolia Recent Development
12.2 Suez
12.2.1 Suez Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.2.4 Suez Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Suez Recent Development
12.3 Xylem
12.3.1 Xylem Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.3.4 Xylem Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Xylem Recent Development
12.4 DOW
12.4.1 DOW Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.4.4 DOW Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DOW Recent Development
12.5 GE Water
12.5.1 GE Water Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.5.4 GE Water Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GE Water Recent Development
12.6 Evoqua Water Technologies
12.6.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.6.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Aquatech International
12.7.1 Aquatech International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.7.4 Aquatech International Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Aquatech International Recent Development
12.8 Ecolab
12.8.1 Ecolab Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.8.4 Ecolab Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Ecolab Recent Development
12.9 3M
12.9.1 3M Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.9.4 3M Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 3M Recent Development
12.10 Pentair
12.10.1 Pentair Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction
12.10.4 Pentair Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Pentair Recent Development
12.11 BWT
12.12 Danaher
12.13 Culligan International
12.14 Chembond Chemicals
12.15 Calgon Carbon
12.16 Toray
12.17 Thermax
12.18 Degrémont
12.19 Hitachi
12.20 Siemens
12.21 Doosan Heavy
12.22 Kurita Water
12.23 Accepta
12.24 Ion Exchange
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
