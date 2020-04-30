Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Water and wastewater treatment equipment is extensively used in residential and non-residential applications. Municipalities treat water to meet the growing demand for potable water. The sources of water for municipal purposes are lakes, rivers, underground wells, and others.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for water and wastewater treatment equipment across the globe. The Asia Pacific water and wastewater treatment equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456116

In 2018, the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Veolia

Suez

Xylem

DOW

GE Water

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aquatech International

Ecolab

3M

Pentair

BWT

Danaher

Culligan International

Chembond Chemicals

Calgon Carbon

Toray

Thermax

Degrémont

Hitachi

Siemens

Doosan Heavy

Kurita Water

Accepta

Ion Exchange

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disinfection, Ozone, and Others

Filtration, MF, and Others

Desalination

Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Disinfection, Ozone, and Others

1.4.3 Filtration, MF, and Others

1.4.4 Desalination

1.4.5 Testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Municipal

1.5.3 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size

2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in China

7.3 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in India

10.3 India Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Veolia

12.1.1 Veolia Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 Veolia Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Veolia Recent Development

12.2 Suez

12.2.1 Suez Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 Suez Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Suez Recent Development

12.3 Xylem

12.3.1 Xylem Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 Xylem Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.4 DOW

12.4.1 DOW Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 DOW Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 DOW Recent Development

12.5 GE Water

12.5.1 GE Water Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 GE Water Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 GE Water Recent Development

12.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

12.6.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.6.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Aquatech International

12.7.1 Aquatech International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.7.4 Aquatech International Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Aquatech International Recent Development

12.8 Ecolab

12.8.1 Ecolab Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.8.4 Ecolab Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Ecolab Recent Development

12.9 3M

12.9.1 3M Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.9.4 3M Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 3M Recent Development

12.10 Pentair

12.10.1 Pentair Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Introduction

12.10.4 Pentair Revenue in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Pentair Recent Development

12.11 BWT

12.12 Danaher

12.13 Culligan International

12.14 Chembond Chemicals

12.15 Calgon Carbon

12.16 Toray

12.17 Thermax

12.18 Degrémont

12.19 Hitachi

12.20 Siemens

12.21 Doosan Heavy

12.22 Kurita Water

12.23 Accepta

12.24 Ion Exchange

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456116

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155