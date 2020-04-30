Global Warranty Management System Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

Warranty is a statement of assurance or undertaking issued by the manufacturer of a product concerning the performance of the product and parts supplied by him by way of sale transaction to the customer, for a certain period as stated in the Warranty Card accompanying the product.

The warranty management systems are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe.

In 2018, the global Warranty Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456110

This report focuses on the global Warranty Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warranty Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines (IBM)

Oracle

Pegasystems

PTC

SAP

Astea International

Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)

Infosys

Tavant Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Claim & Transaction Management

Warranty Analytics

Billing & Administration Management

Warranty Tracking

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Supply Chain and Logistics

Food and Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Warranty Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Warranty Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Warranty Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-warranty-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Warranty Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Claim & Transaction Management

1.4.3 Warranty Analytics

1.4.4 Billing & Administration Management

1.4.5 Warranty Tracking

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Warranty Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Supply Chain and Logistics

1.5.6 Food and Beverages

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Warranty Management System Market Size

2.2 Warranty Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Warranty Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Warranty Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Warranty Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Warranty Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Warranty Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Warranty Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Warranty Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Warranty Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Warranty Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Warranty Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Warranty Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Warranty Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Warranty Management System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Warranty Management System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Warranty Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Warranty Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Warranty Management System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Warranty Management System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Warranty Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Warranty Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Warranty Management System Key Players in China

7.3 China Warranty Management System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Warranty Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Warranty Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Warranty Management System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Warranty Management System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Warranty Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Warranty Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Warranty Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Warranty Management System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Warranty Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Warranty Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Warranty Management System Key Players in India

10.3 India Warranty Management System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Warranty Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Warranty Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Warranty Management System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Warranty Management System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Warranty Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 International Business Machines (IBM)

12.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.1.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Recent Development

12.2 Oracle

12.2.1 Oracle Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.3 Pegasystems

12.3.1 Pegasystems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Pegasystems Recent Development

12.4 PTC

12.4.1 PTC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.4.4 PTC Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PTC Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 Astea International

12.6.1 Astea International Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.6.4 Astea International Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Astea International Recent Development

12.7 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)

12.7.1 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.7.4 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) Recent Development

12.8 Infosys

12.8.1 Infosys Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.9 Tavant Technologies

12.9.1 Tavant Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.9.4 Tavant Technologies Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Tavant Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Tech Mahindra

12.10.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Warranty Management System Introduction

12.10.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

12.11 Wipro

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2456110

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155