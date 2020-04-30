Global Warranty Management System Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
Warranty is a statement of assurance or undertaking issued by the manufacturer of a product concerning the performance of the product and parts supplied by him by way of sale transaction to the customer, for a certain period as stated in the Warranty Card accompanying the product.
The warranty management systems are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe.
In 2018, the global Warranty Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Warranty Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warranty Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines (IBM)
Oracle
Pegasystems
PTC
SAP
Astea International
Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)
Infosys
Tavant Technologies
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Claim & Transaction Management
Warranty Analytics
Billing & Administration Management
Warranty Tracking
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Automotive
Healthcare
Supply Chain and Logistics
Food and Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Warranty Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Warranty Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Warranty Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
