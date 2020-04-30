Global Vertical Farming Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
Vertical farming is a cutting edge arrangement of controlled-condition farming. Vertical farming traditionally is focused on growing leafy greens, as the demand for spinach, kale, lettuces, and herbs generally have been the easiest crops to grow in such systems.
Of all the regions, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest market share and Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022. In APAC, the vertical farming market is growing rapidly owing to the awareness regarding the importance of alternative methods of the farming because of the increase in population and limited fertile agriculture land.
In 2018, the global Vertical Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vertical Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vertical Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Koninklijke Philips
Aerofarms
Sky Greens
Green Sense Farms
Agrilution
American Hydroponics
Urban Crops
Vertical Farm Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lettuce
Peppers
Broccoli
Spinach
Cucumbers
Tomatoes
Strawberries
Pomegranates
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Building-Based Vertical Farms
Shipping Container Vertical Farms
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vertical Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vertical Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vertical Farming are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
