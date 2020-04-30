Global Vertical Farming Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Vertical farming is a cutting edge arrangement of controlled-condition farming. Vertical farming traditionally is focused on growing leafy greens, as the demand for spinach, kale, lettuces, and herbs generally have been the easiest crops to grow in such systems.

Of all the regions, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest market share and Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2022. In APAC, the vertical farming market is growing rapidly owing to the awareness regarding the importance of alternative methods of the farming because of the increase in population and limited fertile agriculture land.

In 2018, the global Vertical Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vertical Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vertical Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Koninklijke Philips

Aerofarms

Sky Greens

Green Sense Farms

Agrilution

American Hydroponics

Urban Crops

Vertical Farm Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lettuce

Peppers

Broccoli

Spinach

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Strawberries

Pomegranates

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Building-Based Vertical Farms

Shipping Container Vertical Farms

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vertical Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vertical Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vertical Farming are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Lettuce

1.4.3 Peppers

1.4.4 Broccoli

1.4.5 Spinach

1.4.6 Cucumbers

1.4.7 Tomatoes

1.4.8 Strawberries

1.4.9 Pomegranates

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Building-Based Vertical Farms

1.5.3 Shipping Container Vertical Farms

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vertical Farming Market Size

2.2 Vertical Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Vertical Farming Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Vertical Farming Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vertical Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Vertical Farming Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Vertical Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vertical Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vertical Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Vertical Farming Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Vertical Farming Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Vertical Farming Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Vertical Farming Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Vertical Farming Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Vertical Farming Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Vertical Farming Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Vertical Farming Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Vertical Farming Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Vertical Farming Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Vertical Farming Key Players in China

7.3 China Vertical Farming Market Size by Type

7.4 China Vertical Farming Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Vertical Farming Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Vertical Farming Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Vertical Farming Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Vertical Farming Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Vertical Farming Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Vertical Farming Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Vertical Farming Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Vertical Farming Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Vertical Farming Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Vertical Farming Key Players in India

10.3 India Vertical Farming Market Size by Type

10.4 India Vertical Farming Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Vertical Farming Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Vertical Farming Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Vertical Farming Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Vertical Farming Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Koninklijke Philips

12.1.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.1.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development

12.2 Aerofarms

12.2.1 Aerofarms Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.2.4 Aerofarms Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aerofarms Recent Development

12.3 Sky Greens

12.3.1 Sky Greens Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.3.4 Sky Greens Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sky Greens Recent Development

12.4 Green Sense Farms

12.4.1 Green Sense Farms Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.4.4 Green Sense Farms Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Development

12.5 Agrilution

12.5.1 Agrilution Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.5.4 Agrilution Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Agrilution Recent Development

12.6 American Hydroponics

12.6.1 American Hydroponics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.6.4 American Hydroponics Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 American Hydroponics Recent Development

12.7 Urban Crops

12.7.1 Urban Crops Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.7.4 Urban Crops Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Urban Crops Recent Development

12.8 Vertical Farm Systems

12.8.1 Vertical Farm Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Vertical Farming Introduction

12.8.4 Vertical Farm Systems Revenue in Vertical Farming Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Vertical Farm Systems Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

