Magnetic-field Sensing ICs Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2027

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Infineon

NXP

TE

Honeywell

Analog Devices, Inc

Alps Electric

Melexis NV

Micronas Semiconductor

AMS

Sanken Electric

MEMSic, Inc.

Robert Bosch

Diodes

NVE

Allegro MicroSystems

STMicroelectronics

TDK

Yamaha

Hitachi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Hall Effect Sensing ICs

TMR Sensing ICs

AMR Sensing ICs

GMR Sensing ICs

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Applications

Aerospace & Defense

Medical Biological

Others

The Magnetic-field Sensing ICs market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

