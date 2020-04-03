Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market is ready to Grow Globally with Phenomenal Trend Diversity Between 2019 to 2027
The global Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials across various industries.
The Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PPG Fiberglass
Owens Corning
Taishan Fiberglass
Jushi Group
3B-Fiberglass
China Fiberglass Company
BASF SE
AGY Holding Corp.
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
Asahi Glass
Johns Manville
Ahlstrom GlassFibre OY
Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP
Formax (UK) Ltd.
Gunther Kast GmbH
LANXESS AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Roving
Woven Roving
Fabrics
Chopped Strand
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer Goods
Wind Energy
Others
