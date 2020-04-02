Vegetable Transplanters Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2025

The global Vegetable Transplanters market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Vegetable Transplanters market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Vegetable Transplanters market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Vegetable Transplanters market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AVR bvba (Netherlands)

Bomet Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. (Poland)

Changzhou LEFA Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. (China)

CHECCHI & MAGLI S.r.l. (Italy)

CM REGERO Industries (France)

Demsan Demirdogen (Turkey)

ERME SAS (France)

Ferrari Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l. (Italy)

Grimme Landmaschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

II E-VARTAI (Lithuania)

IMAC Srl (Italy)

Jaulent Industrie (France)

JJ Broch S.L. (Spain)

SFOGGIA Agriculture Division S.r.l. (Italy)

Lommers Tuinbouwmachines BV (Netherlands)

LUKAS (Turkey)

LUSNA (Turkey)

Mahindra (India)

Miedema (Netherlands)

Pannon Gep Kft. (Hungary)

Remprodex Sp. z o.o. (Poland)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Mounted

Trailed

Self-propelled

Semi-mounted

Other

Segment by Application

Farm

Agricultural Institutions

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Vegetable Transplanters market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

