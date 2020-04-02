Sparkling Wine Market Applications, Manufacturers, Trends Analysis and Forecast by 2027
The global Sparkling Wine market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sparkling Wine market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Sparkling Wine market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sparkling Wine market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sparkling Wine market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
E&J
HENKELL
Freixenet
Moet & Chandon
Rotkappchen
Cecchi
Martini & Rossi
Mionetto
Maranello
Juve y Camps
Le Grand Courtage
Luc Belaire
Wolfberger
Veuve Clicquot
Nicolas Feuillatte
Bollinger
Laurent-Perrier
Piper-Heidsieck
Louis Roederer
Ruffino
Voveti Prosecco
Zonin Prosecco
La Marca Prosecco
Riondo
Risata
CANTINE VALTIDONE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Dry Type
Sweet Type
Segment by Application
Banquet
Dining Table
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Sparkling Wine market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sparkling Wine market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
