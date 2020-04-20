Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Major Company Profiles, Regional Landscape & Their Year-Over-Year Rate Of Growth To 2026

The Report Titled on “Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market” analyses the adoption of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV): Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market profile the top manufacturers like ( Edison Chouest, Tidewater, Bourbon Offshore, DOF, Swires, Maersk Supply Service, Farstad Shipping, Hornbeck, Cosl, Island Offshore Management, Gulf Mark, Havila Shipping Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) industry. It also provide the Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Market size (Last few years, current and expected); Market share analysis as per different companies; Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market forecast; Demand; Price Analysis; Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Contributions (Size, Share as per regional boundaries).

This industry study presents the global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Edison Chouest, Tidewater, etc.

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is a sea motor vessel used for transmitting cargos, goods, supplies, crews, and offshore exploration and production equipment across oil platforms. OSV supports marine offshore drilling activities through the transportation of offshore energy resources, and it also facilitates oil rigs installation process. It is mostly used by oil and gas companies for exploration and production (E&P) activities. OSV is operated by ship owners or by companies that take OSV on lease. In addition, OSV facilitates the maritime logistics operation for various other industries such as Subsea and Deep Water Mining.

Deepwater production and exploration activities and investments by emerging economies in offshore exploration will drive the offshore support vessel market.

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are being carried out, both onshore and offshore, worldwide. The offshore oilfield business consists of the survey, exploration, construction, production, maintenance, upgradation of production facilities, and decommissioning. The activities at various stages of the oilfield lifecycle require different types of specialized offshore support vessels (OSV), which are suited for the project needs.

The offshore supply vessel market has been segmented into vessel type, depth, and region. The market has been further segmented, by vessel type; into anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels (PSV), multipurpose support vessels (MPSV), and standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, seismic vessels, and others. The AHTS vessels segment accounted for the largest share, 45% of the market in 2017, AHTS vessels are principal support vessels used for towing, anchoring, and supplying equipment to drilling rigs and production platforms, making them the largest segment of the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Demand for offshore drilling is projected to recover slowly, particularly in deepwater fields as oil prices stabilize, thus, helping the AHTS market.

On the basis of depth, the market has been segmented into shallow water and deepwater segments. The application of offshore support vessels in shallow water projects is estimated to lead the market, in terms of market value share of 70.7% in 2017. The shallow water basins in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America will play a major role in driving the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Shallow water operations are typically less expensive compared to deepwater operations. Thus, recovering oil prices will lead to a faster increase in offshore activity in shallow water basins compared to deepwater ones.

The OSV market is less concentrated, various enterprises have invested in fleet expansion, so as to replace older vessels, and enhance their position in global market. Key players in offshore support vessel market include Edison Chouest, Tidewater, Bourbon Offshore, DOF, Swires, Maersk Supply Service, Farstad Shipping, Hornbeck, Cosl, Island Offshore Management, Gulf Mark and Havila Shipping.

Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market size will reach 29100 million US$ by 2025, from 15500 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV).

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Anchor Handling Tug Supply

☑ Platform Supply Vessel

☑ Multipurpose Support Vessel

☑ Standby & Rescue Vessel

☑ Others

☑ Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Shallow Water

☑ Deep Water

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

