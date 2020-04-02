PVC Wall Paper Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on PVC Wall Paper Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027
The global PVC Wall Paper market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this PVC Wall Paper market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the PVC Wall Paper market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the PVC Wall Paper market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the PVC Wall Paper market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Asheu
A.S. Cration
Marburg
Brewster Home Fashions
York Wallpapers
Osborne&little
Zambaiti Parati
Sandberg
Arte-international
ROMO
Filpassion
Grandeco Wallfashion
Sangetsu Co., Ltd.
Texam
CASADECO
LEWIS & WOOD
Walker Greenbank Group
Linwood
Lilycolor
HOLDEN DCOR
Dongnam Wallcoverign
Shin Han Wall Covering
Uniwal
Euroart
Artshow Wallpaper
TELIPU Decoration Materials
Beitai Wallpaper
Rainbow
Yulan Wallcoverings
Roen
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Paper Backed PVC Wallpaper
Fabric Backed PVC Wallpaper
Vinyl Coated Wallpaper
Others
Segment by Application
Commercial
Household
Others
Each market player encompassed in the PVC Wall Paper market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the PVC Wall Paper market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
