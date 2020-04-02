Fish Protein Concentrate Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2019-2025

Study on the Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market

A recent market study published by PMR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Fish Protein Concentrate market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Fish Protein Concentrate technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Fish Protein Concentrate market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The market study bifurcates the global Fish Protein Concentrate market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Players

Bio-marine Ingredients, TripleNine Group, Omega Protein Corporation, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, NORSILDMEL AS, Epax, Pelagia AS, Huzhou Zhenlu Biological Products Co., Ltd, SOPROPECHE, Colpex International Inc. and others.

Opportunities for market participants in global fish protein concentrate market:

As the high protein food products have become favorite among the consumers, the demand for high protein ingredients such as fish protein concentrate on increasing in the food processing industry. For the manufacturers of fish protein concentrate, this will be the beneficial opportunities to gain the desired success in global fish protein concentrate market. Besides, the growth of biomedical products to complete the demand of nutrients is also an advantageous market scenario for the market participants in the business of fish protein concentrate.

Global Fish Protein Concentrate Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global fish protein concentrate market by showing the highest value share due to growth in consumption of high protein diets in the region. Whereas, Europe followed by North America, is also showing the significant value share in global fish protein concentrate market and the major reason is the highly developed food and beverages industry in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global fish protein concentrate market due to increasing spending on food products and growth in the non-vegetarian population.

