Elevator and Escalator Market Future Growth, Size & Revenue Projection To 2026

Scope of Elevator and Escalator Market: An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.

In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The market was valued at 34000 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 36100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for .

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Elevator (Vertical)

☑ Escalator

☑ Moving Walkway

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Residential Area

☑ Commercial Office

☑ Transportation Hub Area

☑ Industrial Area

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Elevator and Escalator market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

