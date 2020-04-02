Asia Pacific Biochar Market by Top Brands, Trends and Demand 2018 to 2026

Asia Pacific Biochar Market was worth USD 385 million in 2017 and estimated to reach USD 890 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5 %.

Biochar market is segmented by technology, by manufacturing, and by Application. Based on application, Biochar market is fragmented into agriculture, gardening, households, and others. By technology, the Asia Pacific biochar market is divided into microwave pyrolysis, continuous pyrolysis, batch pyrolysis kiln, gasifier, hydrothermal, cook stove and others. In terms of the manufacturing process, the Asia Pacific biochar market is bifurcated into gasification, pyrolysis, and others. An asia-pacific market for biochar is geographically segmented into India, China, Thailand and the rest of Asia.

Diligent environmental regulations, high demand from end-user industry, rising usage of biochar as food stock, rising organic farming and increased usage in waste management material is driving the biochar market in the Asia Pacific. Lack of awareness and high price hinders the market.

Agricultural sector demands more biochar. Agriculture segment dominates the biochar market having the major market share of around 48% and is also the rapidly growing segment. Biochar is mostly produced by pyrolysis, hence comprises largest market share by manufacturing.

China grabs 95 % share of Asia Pacific biochar market. China is the leading market in this region and is the third largest producer of biochar. China’s leading player is investing in research & development and is carrying out experiments on biochars effect on soil processes and environments. Experiments focus on the ecological impact of biochar, yield and quality of vegetable and fruit under biochar application, and grain production with biochar.

biochar Products Inc., Diacarbon Energy Inc., Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Genesis Industries, Green-Charcoal International, Vega Biofuels Inc., The Biochar Company, Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Full Circle biochar, and Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd. Are some of the companies dominating the Asia-Pacific biochar market.

The scope of the Asia Pacific biochar Market

By Application:

• Agriculture

• Gardening

• Household

• Others

By Technology:

• Microwave Pyrolysis

• Continuous Pyrolysis

• Batch Pyrolysis Kiln

• Gasifier

• Hydrothermal

• Cook Stove

• Others

By Manufacturing:

• Gasification

• Pyrolysis

• Others

Key Player Analysed in Asia Pacific biochar Market:

• biochar Products Inc.

• Diacarbon Energy Inc.

• Agri-Tech Producers LLC

• Genesis Industries

• Green Charcoal International

• Vega Biofuels Inc.

• The biochar Company

• Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

• Full Circle biochar

• Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd

• ARSTA Eco

• Earth Systems

• Guangdong Dazhong Agricultural Science and Technology Co. Ltd

• Rainbow Bee Eater and Pacific Pyrolysis