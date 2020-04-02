Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2026

Market Scenario

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) was valued US$ 5.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% during a forecast period.

The global data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market based on product, application, technology, and region. In terms of product, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is classified into small data centres, medium data centres, and large data centres. Based on application, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is categorized into cloud storage, enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, data warehouse, file servers, application servers, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. According to technology, the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is divided into line interactive, standby, and double conversion. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising adoption of cloud computing services and soaring need for uninterrupted power to ensure efficient operations in banks, financial institutions, and businesses are anticipated to propel the data centre uninterruptible power supply market. The rising adoption of modular data centre UPS systems is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Modular data centre UPS systems have lower capacity and cost much lesser and also enable additional modules to be installed based on capacity needs. However, the slow rate of technological advances acts as a challenge affecting the growth of the market. Other challenges in data centre UPS market expansion are periodical maintenance, intense competitiveness for the price, rising cost for raw material and skilled labor.

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)

In terms of product, small data centres are expected to lead the market as they serve the requirements of SMBs. the small data centres segment accounted for more than half of the overall revenue in the data centre uninterruptible power supply market and is expected to experience substantial growth over the forecast period. The rising number of organizations that are planning to up-scale their equipment is estimated to fuel the demand for medium and large capacity UPS.

North America was the leading revenue contributor in 2017 and is poised to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. France, Germany, and the U.K. are anticipated to be at the forefront of the growth of the region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness noteworthy growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the data centre uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market are Schneider Electric SA, Emerson Network Power Inc., Eaton Corp., Toshiba Corp., General Electric Electrical Systems, Clary Corp., Belkin International Inc., Intellipower Inc., and Power Innovations International Inc., among others. Schneider Electric SA has acquired American Power Conversion Corporation and has become one of the largest publically traded companies in the United States.

Scope of the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Product

• Small Data Centers

• Medium Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Application

• Cloud storage

• Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system

• Data warehouse

• File servers

• Application servers

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Technology

• Line interactive

• Standby

• Double conversion

Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS) by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Centre Uninterruptible Power Supply Market (UPS)

• Schneider Electric SA

• Emerson Network Power Inc.

• Eaton Corp.

• Toshiba Corp.

• General Electric Electrical Systems

• Clary Corp.

• Belkin International Inc.

• Intellipower Inc.

• Power Innovations International Inc.