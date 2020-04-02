Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huntsman Corporation

Hexion

Sinopec

Nan Ya

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Miller-Stephenson Chemicals

Olin

CVC

Dow Chemical

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Arnette Polymers

Atul Ltd

EMS-GRILTECH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins

Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

Other

Segment by Application

CCL

High Temperature Resistant Adhesive

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin

PCB Ink

Coating

Other

