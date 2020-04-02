How Innovation is Changing the Lubricant Antioxidants Market

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Lubricant Antioxidants market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Lubricant Antioxidants market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Lubricant Antioxidants market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Lubricant Antioxidants market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Lubricant Antioxidants market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Lubricant Antioxidants market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Lubricant Antioxidants market.

Competitive Landscape

In June 2018, BASF SE – a German chemical company – announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Chemroy Canada, Inc. – a Canadian distributor of specialty chemicals and raw materials – to handle its portfolio of lubricant additives, including lubricant antioxidants and surfactants in Canada. BASF aims to capitalize on Chemroy’s industry expertise and flexibility to meet customers’ changing needs and expand its distributors’ network in Canada.

In December 2018, Songwon Industrial Group – a South Korean chemical company – announced that it has introduced its new lubricant antioxidant – SONGNOX® 5057, to expand and add economic value to its existing portfolio of phenolic, aminic, thioester, and phosphite antioxidants, and stabilizers. SONGNOX 5057 is a liquid butylated octylated aminic antioxidant, which can be used to address diverse customer needs in polyurethane applications. The company also declared that the new lubricant antioxidant is developed at its facility in Ulsan, South Korea, and this enables SONGNOX to support customers worldwide, including in Asia, which is a high growth market for lubricant antioxidants.

In April 2019, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft – a German specialty chemical company and a leading player in the lubricant antioxidants market – announced that it has introduced a new, organic lubricant additive – Additin RC 3502 – for high-performance automotive engine oils. The company proclaims that the new lubricant additive can deliver anti-wear protection and sustained performance combined with reduced friction in passenger cars. Leading players in the lubricant antioxidants market include BASF SE, Lubrizol, Chevron Oronite Company (Chevron), Afton Chemical, Infineum (ExxonMobil), Songwon Industrial Group, ENI, Evonik, LANXESS, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive, SI Group (acquired by SK Capital), ADEKA Corporation, and OXIRIS Chemicals S. A. Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the lubricant antioxidants market, get the summary of this report. Lubricant Antioxidants Market – Additional Insight Automotive Industry Drives Demand for Primary Lubricant Antioxidants Growing emphasis on the importance of antioxidants in lubricants, especially in automotive lubricants, has been contributing to the steadily increasing applications of both primary and secondary variants. However, primary antioxidants for lubricants, which are also known as radical scavengers, continue to remain sought-after, especially in the automotive industry.