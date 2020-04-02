BSS Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth| Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Tech Mahindra

Complete study of the global BSS market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global BSS industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on BSS production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global BSS market include _ IBM, Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Tech Mahindra, Huawei, Wipro, Infosys, DXC Technology, Cognizant, HCL, Syntel, Stixis, etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global BSS industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the BSS manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall BSS industry.

Global BSS Market Segment By Type:

Global BSS Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global BSS industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the BSS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BSS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global BSS market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global BSS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BSS market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BSS Revenue 1.4 Market Analysis by Type,

1.4.1 Global BSS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026,

1.4.2 Billing and Revenue Management,

1.4.3 Subscriber Data Management,

1.4.4 Service Fulfilment,

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Market by Application,

1.5.1 Global BSS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026,

1.5.2 Cloud,

1.5.3 On-premises 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions 2.1 BSS Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 BSS Growth Trends by Regions,

2.2.1 BSS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026,

2.2.2 BSS Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020),

2.2.3 BSS Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy,

2.3.1 Market Top Trends,

2.3.2 Market Drivers,

2.3.3 Market Challenges,

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis,

2.3.5 BSS Market Growth Strategy,

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key BSS Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top BSS Players by Market Size,

3.1.1 Global Top BSS Players by Revenue (2015-2020),

3.1.2 Global BSS Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020),

3.1.3 Global BSS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.2 Global BSS Market Concentration Ratio,

3.2.1 Global BSS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI),

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BSS Revenue in 2019 3.3 BSS Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.4 Key Players BSS Product Solution and Service 3.5 Date of Enter into BSS Market 3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global BSS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global BSS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 BSS Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global BSS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America BSS Market Size (2015-2020) 6.2 BSS Key Players in North America (2019-2020) 6.3 North America BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 North America BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe 7.1 Europe BSS Market Size (2015-2020) 7.2 BSS Key Players in Europe (2019-2020) 7.3 Europe BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China 8.1 China BSS Market Size (2015-2020) 8.2 BSS Key Players in China (2019-2020) 8.3 China BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.4 China BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan 9.1 Japan BSS Market Size (2015-2020) 9.2 BSS Key Players in Japan (2019-2020) 9.3 Japan BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia BSS Market Size (2015-2020) 10.2 BSS Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India 11.1 India BSS Market Size (2015-2020) 11.2 BSS Key Players in India (2019-2020) 11.3 India BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 11.4 India BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America 12.1 Central & South America BSS Market Size (2015-2020) 12.2 BSS Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020) 12.3 Central & South America BSS Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 12.4 Central & South America BSS Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles 13.1 IBM,

13.1.1 IBM Company Details,

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.1.3 IBM BSS Introduction,

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020)),

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development 13.2 Ericsson,

13.2.1 Ericsson Company Details,

13.2.2 Ericsson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.2.3 Ericsson BSS Introduction,

13.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development 13.3 Nokia Networks,

13.3.1 Nokia Networks Company Details,

13.3.2 Nokia Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.3.3 Nokia Networks BSS Introduction,

13.3.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.3.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development 13.4 Tech Mahindra,

13.4.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details,

13.4.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.4.3 Tech Mahindra BSS Introduction,

13.4.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.4.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development 13.5 Huawei,

13.5.1 Huawei Company Details,

13.5.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.5.3 Huawei BSS Introduction,

13.5.4 Huawei Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.5.5 Huawei Recent Development 13.6 Wipro,

13.6.1 Wipro Company Details,

13.6.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.6.3 Wipro BSS Introduction,

13.6.4 Wipro Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.6.5 Wipro Recent Development 13.7 Infosys,

13.7.1 Infosys Company Details,

13.7.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.7.3 Infosys BSS Introduction,

13.7.4 Infosys Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.7.5 Infosys Recent Development 13.8 DXC Technology,

13.8.1 DXC Technology Company Details,

13.8.2 DXC Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.8.3 DXC Technology BSS Introduction,

13.8.4 DXC Technology Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.8.5 DXC Technology Recent Development 13.9 Cognizant,

13.9.1 Cognizant Company Details,

13.9.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.9.3 Cognizant BSS Introduction,

13.9.4 Cognizant Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.9.5 Cognizant Recent Development 13.10 HCL,

13.10.1 HCL Company Details,

13.10.2 HCL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

13.10.3 HCL BSS Introduction,

13.10.4 HCL Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

13.10.5 HCL Recent Development 13.11 Syntel,

10.11.1 Syntel Company Details,

10.11.2 Syntel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.11.3 Syntel BSS Introduction,

10.11.4 Syntel Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

10.11.5 Syntel Recent Development 13.12 Stixis,

10.12.1 Stixis Company Details,

10.12.2 Stixis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue,

10.12.3 Stixis BSS Introduction,

10.12.4 Stixis Revenue in BSS Business (2015-2020),

10.12.5 Stixis Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology,

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach,

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Disclaimer 15.3 Author Details

